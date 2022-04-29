Revol Greens Announces Addition of Key Leadership Roles to Support Growth Infrastructure

OWATONNA, MINN. — Revol Greens continues to bring on stellar talent with the addition of several key executives, today announcing the hires of Kathy Flores as Chief of Staff and Amanda Crews as Vice President of People (Human Resources). Both bring decades of experience and proven results to the company.

“I admire their impressive backgrounds and the impact they will make within our rapidly growing organization,” said Michael Wainscott, Revol Greens CEO. “We’ve hand-selected the best-of-the-best to guide our company forward. Kathy is tenured in the leadership within the agribusiness industry and Amanda has a strong reputation for recruiting and retaining employees.”

Joining Revol Greens from Benson Hill, Kathy knows the fresh food industry well. She specializes in team development and has a broad range of experience. She successfully led acquisition integrations, launched new business units, and managed teams to execute specialty end-to-end supply chains from post-R&D through end-use customer products. Prior to Benson Hill, Kathy was with Perdue AgriBusiness.

“I’m honored to lead the financial, operational, and administrative departments that support the company as it continues to grow,” said Kathy. “Revol Greens is a pioneer in the CEA industry and is at a pivotal point to become part of its history.”

Kathy is joined on the executive team by Amanda Crews, bringing expertise in addressing and supporting the right infrastructure to support growth. Amanda has helped companies strengthen their organizational structure, ensure compliance, establish productive, and fulfilling work environments as well as building out candidate pipelines. Most recently at US Foods, her understanding of the complexities of food distribution will guide Revol Greens as they continue to expand their enterprise. In addition to her time at US Foods, Amanda worked in-house, both at corporate entities and for the state of Texas.

“I’m thankful to be a part of a company that is truly leading the industry forward in sustainable farming,” said Amanda. “Revol Greens– we – are the future of agriculture. As we look to staff smart and expand our footprint, it is important we are strategic about it.”

“We have talented people at every level, and I’m so proud of that,” said Michael Wainscott. “This year alone has so much in store at Revol Greens with a best-in-class leadership team to help achieve our goals.”

ABOUT REVOL GREENS With humble beginnings, Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America. With locations in California, Georgia, Minnesota, and Texas, Revol Greens harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition with a shelf life four to six days longer than out-of-state greens. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized water, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens grows 20 million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol on social media @revolgreens