Revol Greens Announces New VP of Food Safety

OWATONNA, MINN. — At a time when retailers’ call for a safer and more consistent source of leafy greens, Revol Greens brings on a new Vice President of Food Safety to navigate distribution, particularly in a food supply chain fraught with continued challenges. Having officially joined the team on February 21, Dinesh Babu brings a Ph.D. in food safety and more than 15 years in food science and food safety experience.

“Food safety has always been and continues to be paramount to what we do,” said Michael Wainscott, Revol Greens CEO. “We are fortunate to add such an accomplished expert to our team. Food safety is ever-changing and it’s important that we continue to invest in that side of our business. With deep roots in the produce industry and in academia with his Ph.D., we are thrilled he is coming on board.”

In his new role, Dinesh will lead, direct and guide the organic, food safety, and sanitation programs, ensuring compliance with all relevant operational, audit, and certification requirements.

Dinesh joins Revol Greens from Grimmway Farms, where he served as the VP of Food Safety, developing and directing teams to ensure quality assurance, sanitation, regulatory readiness and customer audits. He was also an executive at Del Monte Fresh Produce, overseeing a large team across six facilities, focused on training, audits and university research. Ocean Spray, Mann Packing and Earthbound Farms round out his long list of expertise in the industry.

“I welcome the opportunity to make an impact with Revol Greens and look forward to contribute in continuing to provide superior sustainable leafy greens to consumers nationwide,” said Dinesh. “It’s an exciting time in the fresh produce industry and for the advancements in ag tech with the controlled environment agriculture space. Revol Greens embodies what I care about most – embracing where the industry is headed, becoming an early adopter, and understanding how we can pave the path for others to follow.”

Dinesh earned his PhD in Food Science-Food Microbiology and his M.S. in Plant Science-Soil Microbiology from Oklahoma State University and has authored several industry publications on foodborne pathogen prevention, detection and control.

ABOUT REVOL GREENS

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America. With locations in California, Georgia, Minnesota, and Texas, Revol Greens harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition with a shelf life four to six days longer than out-of-state greens. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized water, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens grows more than 13 million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol on social media @revolgreens.