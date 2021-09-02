Revol Greens Begins Planting in Its Sustainable California Greenhouse

TEHACHAPI, CALIF. — Revol Greens’ national growth strategy continues to germinate with the inaugural planting at its recently completed Tehachapi, California greenhouse. In mid-September, the first harvest of a wide variety of organic baby leaf and head lettuce will follow inside the first phase of Revol Greens’ 64-acre greenhouse. The brand’s new West Coast presence will service retailers and restaurants throughout the region. Amid a historical drought in California where 80% of the state’s water is used for agriculture, Revol Greens will leverage a sustainable and controlled growing environment that requires just one pint of water per container of greens, compared to 12 gallons per container in the field – the annual equivalent of over 300 million gallons of water saved.

“We are hyper-focused on the challenging dynamic to deliver a high volume of fresh, quality leafy greens at a time when water and other resources are extremely limited,” said Tom Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer of Revol Greens. “The inspiration to start Revol Greens was to introduce a new option led by the brightest minds in sustainability and farming to address concerns that threaten the accessibility – and safety – of our fresh food supply. With this model in mind and mission at our core, we knew that California would become the next expansion region for us, helping to reach over 50 million consumers within one day of harvest. We are eager to demonstrate these advances and join fellow environmental stewards in the region.”

Revol Greens uses a proprietary Grown Clean and Green™ process within all operations that offers an animal and pest-free environment with no pesticides or herbicides, creating a clean, ready-to-eat product free of any chemical residue. The process does not require a chlorine-based rinse to wash away trace elements of chemicals. In addition, Tehachapi offers a unique climate with over 278 average sunny days per year with milder temperatures. This natural sunlight provides over 85% of the plant’s light needs, as opposed to indoor factory farms that rely on 100% on artificial light and energy use.

Out of the Tehachapi, California greenhouse, Revol Greens also will offer its unique USDA Certified Organic lettuce grown with the company’s own Plant-Fed Organic™ nutrient source, opposed to using fertilizer that contains animal byproducts. This will be the only Organic product of its type available on the West Coast.

The California expansion nearly triples Revol Greens’ current year-round growing capacity and gives the company over 1,000,000 sq. ft. of production space that is over 30 times more productive than the equivalent space in an outdoor field.

Supporting its goal to open five facilities in five years, the company also announced it would expand its U.S. presence with its groundbreaking on a 20-acre greenhouse in Temple, Texas that will be in market in 2022.

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America. With locations in Minnesota, California and Texas, Revol Greens harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition with a shelf life four to six days longer than out-of-state greens. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized water, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens grows more than 13 million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol on social media @revolgreens.