Revol Greens Continues Expansion with New Texas Greenhouse

OWATONNA, MINN. — Revol Greens, the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America is moving full steam ahead with growth plans to continue meeting consumer demand as they prepare for the opening in Temple, TX, their largest facility to date. Planting within the first of 20 planned acres in Phase 1 of this new greenhouse is expected to start by the end of 2022. At scale, and coupled with existing capacity, the Texas facility will provide Revol Greens with nearly 50 acres of organic baby leaf production equaling over 25 million pounds of fresh product annually.

To further bolster the success of the new Texas facility, Revol Greens is investing in new talent with the recent addition of Warren Bishop, as the Director of Sales for the Texas region. Warren joins Revol Greens with deep knowledge of the salad category having worked for Dole Fresh Vegetables. The team has also added two Growers, Francisco and Efrain Rodarte, who each bring over 15 years of knowledge and experience to Revol Greens, having worked for large-scale greenhouse operations including Windset Farms and Euro Fresh. They will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of growing operations at the Temple facility.

Expansion efforts are also underway on multiple fronts, including doubling capacity at each of the locations in Athens, GA, Owatonna, MN and Tehachapi, CA. The growth at each facility will allow Revol Greens to greatly increase organic production, expand local employment, and keep pace with the growing demand for their products at retail and food service locations.

“We are focused on meeting the ever-increasing consumer demand for high-quality, sustainable, greenhouse-protected leafy greens”, says Michael Wainscott, Chief Executive Officer of Revol Greens. “In response to this increasing demand, we’re excited to continue to build capacity at our existing facilities and expand our national footprint with new locations.”

ABOUT REVOL GREENS

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America. With locations in Minnesota, California, Georgia, and Texas, Revol Greens harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition along with an extended shelf life. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized water, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens grows 20 million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol on social media @revolgreens.