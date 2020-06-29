Revolution Farms Expanding Michigan Greenhouse

Revolution Farms will be adding 2 acres to its indoor greenhouse.

The indoor farm, located at 2901 76th St. SE, Caledonia, will be adding 87,000 square feet of greenhouse space. Construction started in February, is expected to be completed in July by Pioneer Construction and fully operational by the end of the year.

The new space, which grows lettuce and salad greens, will have a new fully automated system for the planting, tending and harvesting process from seed to package. It will complement the computerized climate control systems already installed in the indoor farm.

Revolution Farms can produce up to 500,000 pounds of lettuce and greens annually. The additional space will allow the company to grow and distribute up to 1.5 million pounds of salad greens each year. The lettuces and salad greens are delivered to stores the day after harvest.

