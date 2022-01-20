Riggio Distribution Adds Associate

Riggio Distribution is happy to announce a new addition to their team; Matt DeBlouw. Matt comes with agricultural experience that has been passed down through generations and adds value and youth to the team. Matt can be reached at 313.843.0840 or mdeblouw@riggiodistribution.com

Riggio Distribution Company is a full-service, fresh produce distributor and wholesaler, servicing the entire Midwest from the Detroit Produce Terminal.

As an anchor tenant at the Detroit Produce Terminal, Riggio Distribution Company services customers in the food service and retail industry. Our full line of fresh fruits and vegetables are shipped and received 7 days a week from the Terminal facility, to both corporate and independent customers of all sizes.