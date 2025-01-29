Rob Gronkowski and Avocados From Mexico are the Guac Dream Team in Big Game Partnership

Tune in to the avocado brand’s YouTube channel on Jan. 29th to find out how much Gronk loves guac, and enter to win limited-edition drops including a Big Game Guac Pack



DALLAS — The Big Game is made up of big wins. Big energy. Big memories. And Avocados From Mexico®, together with Rob Gronkowski, have pulled out all the stops to get guac on every game day table this football season. Now, the always good duo is inviting fans to keep the good times going with the Gronkamole Challenge — a video event hosted by Gronk himself. The latest experience from the number one selling avocado brand will feature exclusive drops including the first-of-its-kind, limited-edition Big Game Guac Pack, designed to ensure you won’t miss a single moment of the action this year to refill your bowl of guacamole.

Inspired by Gronkowski’s obsession with his favorite Gronkamole dip, the Big Game Guac Pack is the Always Good accessory you didn’t know you needed. It sports an insulated, removeable pouch that lets you store your freshly made guac, paired with the perfect carrier for your go-to seasonings and tortilla chips. The Y2K-inspired fanny pack was designed to match the versatility of avocados, featuring adjustable straps and taking game day style up a notch for fans to stay focused on the game with their favorite guac dip on their hip.

Gronk will be putting his guac-eating skills to the test during the first-ever Gronkamole Challenge on Jan. 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET on the brand’s YouTube channel (@MexicanAvocados). Throughout the stream, viewers will get the chance to guess how many avocados the star athlete can eat for a chance to win exciting prizes including the Big Game Guac Pack, an autographed book featuring his Gronkamole recipe, Gronk’s very own Avocados From Mexico sports jersey, and more throughout the stream. In collaboration with creative agency McKinney, this guac-tacular event will feature Gronk like you’ve never seen him before as he brings the energy and the laughs — with a side of never-ending guac from pit pong to stand-up comedy and even avo-karaoke.

“I never thought it would be possible to have four quarters of non-stop guac!” said Gronkowski. “But thanks to the Big Game Guac Pack and my partnership with Avocados From Mexico, I’ve been able to bring many firsts to fans. From bringing my favorite Gronkamole recipe to life and becoming an avatar to chat with fans on the Guacline to going full ‘Gronk Mode’ with guac on camera, I hope fans get inspired to guac-it-out for the Big Game.”

With about 250 million pounds of Mexican avocados imported in the weeks leading up to the Big Game1, it’s no surprise that the must-watch event is the top occasion for avocados and guacamole2. And, Avocados From Mexico is responsible for 95% of the avocado sales in the U.S. leading up to the Big Game1, proving the true impact the brand has on the sport’s biggest moment. Just picture it: That’s enough to fill 30 million football helmets with guacamole3 — or stretch the height of 20 million Rob Gronkowskis4! Known for his unique blend of athleticism, versatility, health and humor, Gronkowski embodies what Avocados From Mexico is to game day: an always good essential that sparks the good times during any Big Game party.

“With our dedication to innovation always top-of-mind, we’ve reimagined what it means to create an in-culture moment that resonates with fans. Our multifaceted partnership with Rob Gronkowski is a great example, from the Gronkamole Challenge and innovative drops like the Big Game Guac Pack to introducing his interactive, AI avatar in our digital experience. With this campaign, we’re tapping into the good times at the core of our brand, offering always good ways to make game day that much better,” said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “I’m incredibly proud of the way Avocados From Mexico has strengthened its Big Game presence over the past decade, and am excited to continue building on our momentum.”

Enter to win a Big Game Guac Pack now and view full rules by visiting BigGameGuac.com. Tune in to YouTube (@MexicanAvocados) on Jan. 29 for more chances to win, and see how much guac Gronk can Gronk guac. To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit Facebook (@AvocadosFromMexico), Instagram (@AvocadosFromMexico), TikTok (@AvosFromMexico) or X (@AvosFromMexico).

1 Hass Avocado Board Volume Data

2 Numerator Trended Metrics Scorecard. L52WE 02/11/2024

3 A football helmet can hold .14 cubic feet of guacamole. 125.3M liters of guac divided by .14 cubic feet is equivalent to about 30 million football helmets.

4 Height of each avocado: 3.25 inches. Height of Rob Gronkowski: 6 feet 6 inches = 78 inches (since 6 feet = 72 inches, and 6 feet + 6 inches = 78 inches). Step 1: 78 inches/ 3.25 inches = 24 avocados per stack. Step 2: 480,000,000 avocados/ 24 avocados = 20,000,000 stacks

