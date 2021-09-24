Robots and Artificial Intelligence to Guide Australia’s First Fully Automated Farm

Robots and artificial intelligence will replace workers on Australia’s first fully automated farm created at a cost of $20 million.

Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga will create the “hands-free farm” on a 1,900-hectare property to demonstrate what robots and artificial intelligence can do without workers in the paddock.

Food Agility chief executive Richard Norton said the reality of “hands-free” farming’ was closer than many people realised.

“Full automation is not a distant concept. We already have mines in the Pilbara operated entirely through automation”, he said

