Robots and Artificial Intelligence to Guide Australia’s First Fully Automated Farm

David Claughton and Michael Condon, ABC News Produce September 24, 2021

Robots and artificial intelligence will replace workers on Australia’s first fully automated farm created at a cost of $20 million.

Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga will create the “hands-free farm” on a 1,900-hectare property to demonstrate what robots and artificial intelligence can do without workers in the paddock. 

Food Agility chief executive Richard Norton said the reality of “hands-free” farming’ was closer than many people realised.

“Full automation is not a distant concept. We already have mines in the Pilbara operated entirely through automation”, he said

