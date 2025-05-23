Rocket Farms Launches Living Herbs Line to Maximize Freshness and Reduce Food Waste

Rocket Farms Produce May 22, 2025

Half Moon Bay, CA – Rocket Farms, one of the nation’s top growers of fresh herbs and indoor plants, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: Organic Living Herbs, a new line of rooted culinary herbs that offer unbeatable freshness and extended shelf life.

Each Living Herb comes with a 2″ root ball and is packaged in recyclable container, helping preserve its natural flavor far beyond traditional cut herbs. This format extends shelf life while maintaining the bold taste and aroma that home cooks expect from fresh herbs.

Launching in Summer of 2025, the USDA Certified Organic Living Herbs assortment includes:

• Basil
• Chives
• Cilantro
• Dill
• Mint
• Oregano
• Parsley
• Rosemary
• Sage

“Living Herbs are our answer to two things customers care deeply about: freshness and getting more out of what they buy,” said Indiana Fischer, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Rocket Farms. “These herbs last longer in the kitchen, reduce waste, and deliver better value for everyday cooking.

Fresh Thinking, Rooted in Quality
• 2″ Root Ball: Keeps herbs alive and fresh longer than cut formats.
• Certified Organic: Grown according to USDA organic standards.
• Recyclable Packaging: Designed with the planet in mind.
• Compact Format: Easy to display, store, and care for at home.

Rocket Farms will showcase Organic Living Herbs at the upcoming West Coast Produce Expo (WCPE) in Palm Desert. Attendees can visit Booth B716 to experience the line firsthand, meet the team, and explore merchandising options designed to drive retail sales and reduce shrink.

About Rocket Farms
Based in Half Moon Bay, California, Rocket Farms is a leading grower of indoor blooming plants, culinary herbs, and decorative plant products. Serving top retailers across the U.S., the company is known for sustainable growing practices, innovative product lines, and exceptional quality. Learn more at www.rocketfarms.com.

Related Articles

Produce

City of Lockhart, TX Supports Iron Ox with Incentives for Expansive New Facility

Iron Ox Produce January 5, 2022

The City of Lockhart recently approved incentives for local expansion by Iron Ox, a farming innovation company with deep expertise in plant science, robotics and artificial intelligence. The incentives package includes a grant for utilities construction at the company’s planned one million-square-foot facility on 85 acres on Commerce Street. The project will bring jobs, revenues and other benefits to the City.

Produce

CEA Alliance Publishes Food Safety Best Practices Document for Leafy Greens and Herbs

Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance Produce October 31, 2023

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance has published a new best practices document Commodity Specific Food Safety Guidelines for Controlled Environment Agriculture Produce Production of Leafy Greens and Herbs.  The document provides guidance in all areas in production of leafy greens, and was developed by the Alliance’s Food Safety Working Group in collaboration with the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA). 

Floral

Edible Garden Rolls Out Zero-Waste Inspired Curb-Side Sustainable Pots

Edible Garden Floral, Produce, Retail & FoodService February 13, 2025

Edible Garden announced the full-scale rollout of its curb-side recyclable pot across its retail distribution network. This innovative packaging, initially introduced at Walmart, reduced overall CO2 emissions by 11,803 metric tons in the Company’s Walmart’s Project Gigaton Reporting and is now expanding to all retailers carrying Edible Garden’s signature herbs.