Rocket Farms Launches Living Herbs Line to Maximize Freshness and Reduce Food Waste

Half Moon Bay, CA – Rocket Farms, one of the nation’s top growers of fresh herbs and indoor plants, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: Organic Living Herbs, a new line of rooted culinary herbs that offer unbeatable freshness and extended shelf life.

Each Living Herb comes with a 2″ root ball and is packaged in recyclable container, helping preserve its natural flavor far beyond traditional cut herbs. This format extends shelf life while maintaining the bold taste and aroma that home cooks expect from fresh herbs.

Launching in Summer of 2025, the USDA Certified Organic Living Herbs assortment includes:

• Basil

• Chives

• Cilantro

• Dill

• Mint

• Oregano

• Parsley

• Rosemary

• Sage

“Living Herbs are our answer to two things customers care deeply about: freshness and getting more out of what they buy,” said Indiana Fischer, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Rocket Farms. “These herbs last longer in the kitchen, reduce waste, and deliver better value for everyday cooking.

Fresh Thinking, Rooted in Quality

• 2″ Root Ball: Keeps herbs alive and fresh longer than cut formats.

• Certified Organic: Grown according to USDA organic standards.

• Recyclable Packaging: Designed with the planet in mind.

• Compact Format: Easy to display, store, and care for at home.

Rocket Farms will showcase Organic Living Herbs at the upcoming West Coast Produce Expo (WCPE) in Palm Desert. Attendees can visit Booth B716 to experience the line firsthand, meet the team, and explore merchandising options designed to drive retail sales and reduce shrink.

About Rocket Farms

Based in Half Moon Bay, California, Rocket Farms is a leading grower of indoor blooming plants, culinary herbs, and decorative plant products. Serving top retailers across the U.S., the company is known for sustainable growing practices, innovative product lines, and exceptional quality. Learn more at www.rocketfarms.com.