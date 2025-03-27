RPE Canada Invites Show Attendees to Experience Fresh, Locally Grown Potatoes and a Sneak Peek at Innovation

Winkler, Manitoba – RPE Canada is set to make a bold statement at this year’s CPMA Convention & Trade Show, April 8-10 in Montréal, inviting retailers and industry professionals to experience the best in Canadian-grown potatoes, innovative packaging, and flavorful fresh potato solutions.

At Booth 101, attendees can connect with the RPE Canada team and explore a diverse lineup of premium potatoes, including Tasteful Selections® baby potatoes and Farmer’s Promise® fresh potato offerings. With a strong commitment to Canadian retail partnerships, RPE Canada delivers packaging designed to inspire shoppers, featuring mouth-watering recipes on the front of each bag and useful cooking applications to make mealtime easier and more convenient.

Show goers are also invited to taste the difference with two hot and fresh potato samples prepared right at the booth:

Montréal Steak & Herbed Butter Potatoes – a perfect blend of bold seasoning and buttery richness

Savoury Poutine on Honey Gold Nibbles® – featuring RPE’s exclusive, creamy Honey Gold baby potatoes in a delicious take on a Canadian classic

Plus, RPE Canada is hinting at an exciting new product launch, “O Canada”, set to be unveiled soon!

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with RPE Canada, explore fresh potato innovations, and taste the future of fresh potatoes. Visit Booth 101 at CPMA 2025 in Montréal, April 8-10.

About RPE, LLC

RPE, LLC is an industry leader in potato innovation, providing fresh, high-quality potatoes across North America. With a grower-first approach and a focus on category growth, RPE delivers value-driven solutions to customers and grower-partners through its Farmer’s Promise® and Tasteful Selections® brands, as well as private-label programs.