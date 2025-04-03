RPE Canada Unveils New O Canada! Blend

Winkler, Manitoba – RPE Canada is proud to introduce its latest innovation, the O Canada! Blend, a premium mix of Honey Gold and Ruby Sensation potatoes designed to celebrate the rich traditions and flavors of Canada. The new 680 g/24 oz. bag is a tribute to the Great White North, featuring the iconic Canadian flag, silhouettes of a bear and beaver, and the charming tagline, “It’s a Tasteful Tradition, eh!” Perfect for roasting, boiling, or adding a vibrant pop of color to any dish, the O Canada! Blend is proudly grown for Canadians, by Canadians.

RPE Canada continues to expand its presence in the Canadian market, working closely with Canadian growers to bring fresh, high-quality potatoes to retailers nationwide. At this year’s CPMA show, April 8-10 in Montreal, Booth 101, visitors can explore a diverse lineup of fresh potatoes, including the Tasteful Selections® baby potato collection and Farmer’s Promise® products. Guests can also experience two hot and fresh samples cooked right at the booth — Montreal Steak & Herbed Butter Potatoes and Savory Poutine on exclusive Honey Gold Nibbles.

To celebrate the launch of O Canada! Blend, RPE Canada has created a special landing page featuring inspiring recipes and cooking tips at https://www.tastefulselections.com/products/o-canada-blend/

Join Us at Booth 101 to See the New O Canada! Blend!

Be among the first to see the O Canada! Blend and discover how RPE Canada is delivering premium, locally grown potatoes with a focus on quality and convenience. Stop by Booth 101 at CPMA 2025 to meet the team, explore our product lineup, and get a first look at this exciting new launch!

For more information or to schedule a meeting at the show, contact Stephen Hillion at stephen.hillion@rpespud.com or 289-251-8521.

About RPE, LLC

RPE, LLC is an industry leader in potato innovation, providing fresh, high-quality potatoes across North America. With a grower-first approach and a focus on category growth, RPE delivers value-driven solutions to customers and grower-partners through its Farmer’s Promise® and Tasteful Selections® brands, as well as private-label programs.