RPE Expands Team to the Northeast with New Business Development Manager

Bancroft, Wisconsin—Category leader and innovator RPE, Inc., expands their talented team with a new Business Development Manager—Lauren Mordasky.

On April 13, RPE welcomed the newest member of their business development team—Lauren Mordasky! Lauren is based in Vermont and will be focusing on new account development and expanding business with current customers.

“I am so excited to have Lauren join our business and development team,” said Randy Shell, Vice President –Program and Business Development. “With Lauren’s produce knowledge and sales experience, she will be a great asset to the RPE team.”

Lauren comes joins the team with many years of experience in sales, operations, marketing and farming. She has operated a 1,000-acre commodity farm with her husband and two girls. Most recently, she was a partner at Vermont Hydroponic Produce, where she was able to establish a successful brand throughout the northeast of the United States.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best quality, bite-size potatoes.