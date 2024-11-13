RPE, LLC Announces Recipients of its Fight Against Food Insecurity Campaign

Bancroft, WI – RPE, LLC is thrilled to announce the results of its October campaign to combat food insecurity, which allowed consumers to vote on which food banks should receive a share of $10,000 in donations. The campaign page attracted significant engagement, with over 14,000 unique views, reflecting the community’s commitment to making a difference.

The top five food banks receiving donations are:

MANA Foodbank – Asheville, North Carolina ($5,000) Food Bank of Alaska – Anchorage, Alaska ($3,000) Feeding Tampa Bay – Tampa, Florida ($1,000) Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin – Madison, Wisconsin ($500) Second Harvest Foodbank of Northeast Tennessee – Kingsport, Tennessee ($500)

RPE extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated and helped raise awareness about food insecurity. This campaign underscores our commitment to supporting communities across the nation and ensuring that local food banks receive the resources needed to help families during the holiday season and beyond.

About RPE, LLC

RPE, LLC is a grower, shipper, and packer of high-quality potatoes and onions, dedicated to providing innovative solutions for consumers. This campaign is part of RPE’s ongoing commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting local communities.

About Farmer’s Promise:

Farmer’s Promise, proudly brought to you by RPE, is the nation’s fastest growing potato brand. We are proud multi-generational farmers who recognize that consumers of produce are hungry, and not just for great, healthy food to feed their bodies, but for the knowledge to feed their minds. Consumers want to know where their food comes from and how it gets from the field to their fork. They want to know how different varieties work, what makes them healthy, how they are selected, prepared and best enjoyed.

For consumers who are seeking connection and empowerment in the preparation and enjoyment of potatoes and onions for their family meals, Farmer’s Promise offers great potato and onion products as well as the knowledge of how to use them with confidence. In essence, we’re serving up confidence.