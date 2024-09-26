RPE, LLC Launches Campaign to Fight Food Insecurity with $10,000 Donation to Food Banks

Consumers Can Vote to Direct Funds to Their Local Communities

Bancroft, WI – This October, RPE, LLC is launching a new initiative to combat food insecurity by donating $10,000 to five food banks nationwide. Through this campaign, consumers will have the opportunity to nominate and vote for local food banks, ensuring funds go directly to the communities that need them the most.

RPE’s Farmer’s Promise fresh potato brand will award donations to food banks based on consumer votes. The top five food banks will receive contributions as follows: $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second, $1,000 for third, and $500 each for fourth and fifth places.

“Food insecurity continues to be a pressing concern, particularly as the holiday season nears,” stated Rachel Atkinson-Leach, Vice President of Brand & Category Excellence. “We are thrilled to foster meaningful engagement with our community, empowering them to nominate and vote for the food banks closest to their hearts, ensuring that support reaches the communities in greatest need.”

Consumers are encouraged to vote and spread the word through social media and email, ensuring their local food banks receive vital support ahead of the busy holiday season.

The fight against food insecurity is more pressing than ever. According to FeedingAmerica.com, across the U.S., 47 million people, including 14 million children, struggle with food insecurity. With this initiative, RPE is taking action to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.

For more information on how to participate and cast your vote, visit https://hubspot.farmerspromise.com/food-bank.

About RPE, LLC

RPE, LLC is a grower, shipper, and packer of high-quality potatoes and onions, dedicated to providing innovative solutions for consumers. This campaign is part of RPE’s ongoing commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting local communities.

About Farmer’s Promise:

Farmer’s Promise, proudly brought to you by RPE, is the nation’s fastest growing potato brand. We are proud multi-generational farmers who recognize that consumers of produce are hungry, and not just for great, healthy food to feed their bodies, but for the knowledge to feed their minds. Consumers want to know where their food comes from and how it gets from the field to their fork. They want to know how different varieties work, what makes them healthy, how they are selected, prepared and best enjoyed.

For consumers who are seeking connection and empowerment in the preparation and enjoyment of potatoes and onions for their family meals, Farmer’s Promise offers great potato and onion products as well as the knowledge of how to use them with confidence. In essence, we’re serving up confidence.