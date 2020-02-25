RPE Shows up Big to the Southeast Produce Council Trade Show

Arvin, Calif. — Tasteful Selections®, and partner RPE Inc., have a lot to celebrate at this year’s South East Produce Council (SEPC) trade show.

“One of our very own, Mr. Rick Estess will be recognized by the Southeast Produce Council with its highest honor— the Terry Vorhees Lifetime Achievement Award,” Tim Huffcutt, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Operations of RPE said. “Joining the RPE family in 2009, Rick has been a positive force for our organization—his veracity for all aspects of his life, have made him a successful and reliable partner to anyone in the business.”

In addition to the celebration of Estess’ award, Tasteful Selections will launch new items, adding to their broad line of organic offerings. These new items include three, three-pound, poly mesh light-blocker bags of organic russets, organic Ruby Sensation® and organic Honey Gold® bite-size potatoes. That’s not all—in addition to those three bags, Tasteful Selections will debut their brand new organic Season & Savor® in a new eco-friendly tray!

“Remaining true to our word, we have been exploring ways to make our packaging and farming practices more sustainable,” said Huffcutt. “Through thorough vetting and testing processes, we are happy to release our new, eco-friendly organic Season & Savor tray. Consumers can now enjoy our full-flavored, easily prepared bite-size potatoes, knowing the product has minimal impact to their world around them.”

Discover everything our team has to offer. Stop by the RPE, Tasteful Selections booth, number 519 to see all the new organic offerings and the man-of-the-hour, Rick Estess.

About Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections, LLC is a vertically integrated family-owned collection of farms—pioneering and leading the bite-size potato category. To ensure their high standards of quality, flavor and freshness, Tasteful Selections owns and operates the entire process of planting, growing, harvesting and packaging. Field to fork fresh in every bite.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best-quality, bite-size potatoes.