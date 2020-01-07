Rubyfrost Apples are Ready to Heat Up the Aisle this Winter

New York State: Nurtured and grown by Crunch Time Apple Growers, RubyFrost apples will launch in select retailers this week. RubyFrost made its debut in 2014 and has been gaining steady traction ever since. Affectionately named the jewel of the produce aisle, RubyFrost sales have increased year over year for the last three seasons, selling out quickly in major retailers.

“According to the latest Nielson Data, RubyFrost showed growth of 45% in 2019,” said Rena Montedoro, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Crunch Time. “That’s huge, to say the least.”

And Crunch Time doesn’t plan on stopping there. The group will continue to invest significant dollars in 2020 to promote the apple to consumers through digital advertising, dynamic retail promotions, and in-store events. In 2018, social media promotions for RubyFrost delivered exceptional results, driving Facebook page engagement up 98% over the previous year, Facebook page impressions up 296% over the previous year, and engagement on Instagram was up 213% over 2017.

“Social media contests like ‘Baker’s Little Helper’ have really helped us connect with our fans and drive traffic directly to retailers,” adds Montedoro. “Upcoming 2020 promotions for RubyFrost include a first-quarter BOGO promotion and a reprise of the ‘Baker’s Little Helper’ online contest.”

Montedoro explains that RubyFrost apples are picked fresh during fall harvest but kept in cold storage for several months to allow the apples’ distinct flavor to develop. “RubyFrost actually gets better in cold storage” Montedoro says, “making it the perfect ‘winterfresh’ apple.”

Highly versatile, RubyFrost is a delicious fresh-eating apple with a definitive crisp texture. Slow to brown and high in Vitamin C, RubyFrost is exceptionally juicy, with just the right brix value, balancing sweet and tart. RubyFrost is best known for being an outstanding baking apple because it holds its shape and flavor. It’s also an excellent choice for both sweet and savory recipes.

Sales of RubyFrost have already been heating up as 2020 kicks off with a bang and the volume to meet demand.

Bite a Crunch Time Apple. Support a Farmer!

When you bite into a Crunch Time apple, you’re not just tasting an incredible apple, but the incredible love and labor of 147 family farmers across New York State. Every Crunch Time apple is non-GMO, super crunchy, delightfully juicy, beautifully colored and carefully grown. Plus, when you purchase a Crunch Time apple, you’re not only biting into a little history, you’re helping to sustain the future of family farming for generations to come. For more information please visit crunchtimeapplegrowers.com, Snapdragonapple.com or Rubyfrostapple.com.