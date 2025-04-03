Sakata Introduces Bimi Baby Broccoli to U.S. Market, Retires Broccolini Licensing Deal

Woodland, CA — Global seed innovator Sakata Seed America proudly announces the launch of Bimi®, a new consumer brand of baby broccoli now available in the U.S. and Canada. Already a recognized name across global markets, Bimi® delivers the premium taste, texture, and nutrition today’s consumers crave in a high-quality, zero-waste vegetable.

The launch of Bimi® marks a new chapter for Sakata’s proprietary baby broccoli seed program, which was previously licensed exclusively to Mann Packing / Del Monte and sold as Broccolini. That agreement officially ended on February 1, 2025, and once existing seed inventories have been used, Mann Packing / Del Monte will no longer be using Sakata’s genetics to grow Broccolini.

“The excellence of Bimi® is already recognized by consumers,” said Julie McElhaney, Sakata’s Food Chain Manager. “As we launch this brand in the U.S., we are committed to working with trusted partners to deliver a consistent, high-quality supply, ensuring Bimi® becomes a staple for retailers and consumers alike,” she added.

Sakata is building on the consumer familiarity with its seed by introducing Bimi® directly to the U.S. retail and foodservice markets, backed by a new network of licensed growers committed to delivering outstanding quality and consistency. The product will be offered in eye-catching branded packaging including 10 and 12 oz conventional and organic bags, as well as a 200 gram bunched.

The brand launch will be supported by a robust marketing campaign, including partnerships with the James Beard Foundation and the World Food Photography Awards, alongside digital activations, original recipes, brand ambassador collaborations, in-store retail promotions and more.

“We are grateful for our successful 20-year partnership with Mann Packing,” said John Nelson, Executive VP of Sakata Seed America. “Now, we’re excited to take the next step—bringing Bimi® Baby Broccoli directly to U.S. consumers. This marks a new chapter in our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and growing the legacy of this premium vegetable.”

For those in the fresh industry interested in sourcing Bimi® Baby Broccoli for retail or
foodservice, or in learning more about grower licensing opportunities, please contact Julie McElhaney by sending an email to info.usa@bimibroccoli.com.

