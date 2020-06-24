Sakata Seed America Announces Acquisition of Danziger Blocky Pepper Program

Morgan Hill, Calif. – Sakata Seed America announces the acquisition of the blocky bell pepper breeding program from Danziger “Dan” Seeds Ltd of Israel.

The purchase entitles Sakata to all existing assets of Danziger’s blocky bell pepper breeding program and will further solidify Sakata’s prominent position in the global pepper market. The acquisition, which includes several existing commercial varieties in the market, will enable Sakata’s global, world-class breeder network to combine Danziger’s genetics with existing Sakata blocky bell pepper advancements and bring more outstanding products to market.

‘We’re very excited to tap into this resource to better serve the blocky bell pepper market, not only in USMCA, but globally, as well,’ states Bryan Zingel, Senior Sweet Pepper Product Manager for Sakata. ‘Danziger has an exceptional breeding program and commercial variety portfolio focused on the Mexico mid-tech market, as well as US growers utilizing high tunnel and shade cover growing practices.’

Danziger developed its blocky bell pepper varieties using fast-track computational breeding technology from seed breeding specialist, Equinom Ltd., an ag-tech seed innovator that integrates cutting-edge technology with data-driven breeding methodology. The technology enables the company to breed non-GMO varieties with high levels of accuracy and efficiency.

Micha Danziger, CEO of Danziger Seeds, concluded, ‘Here at Danziger, we are very happy that our pepper varieties are now in the hands of Sakata, as we are convinced that Sakata will do a great job in maximizing the potential of our breeding program and varieties to create value for Sakata, the pepper growers and consumers around the world.’

Sakata’s Senior Director of Research and Development, Jeff Zischke, played a key role in the company’s strategic acquisition of the program. ‘Sakata has a global network that can expand and amplify this blocky bell pepper program worldwide. We look forward to advancing these exceptional genetics to build a more comprehensive pepper program for the global market.’

Sakata Seed America will call upon its extensive network of global affiliates to continue to develop the program to its fullest potential and increase its reach. All existing Danziger commercial varieties will be made available to the industry via Sakata Seed America, effective immediately.

###

Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Sakata Seed America is a major research, seed production and marketing-distribution subsidiary of Sakata Seed Corporation, established in 1913. Sakata Seed America serves as the headquarters for the North American operations. Sakata’s objective is to quickly and efficiently meet industry expectations for quality seed, innovative genetics and excellent greenhouse and field performance.

###

Danziger Seeds Ltd, a global leading breeder of bedding plants and cut flowers, holds hundreds of patents and breeder’s rights and offers over 600 different plant varieties, sold in more than 65 countries. Powered by one of the largest R&D departments in the field, Danziger operates advanced production sites on four continents. Danziger continuously challenges itself to develop, innovative game-changing products that capture the market’s imagination.

In addition to independent breeding of ornamental and cut flowers, Danziger, is the pioneer investor in Equinom Ltd, a breeding company that develops new vegetable (and other crops) varieties through the application of advanced breeding methodologies based on unique data analysis software that combines actual phenotypic measurements with genomic data ( i.e. DNA markers ).