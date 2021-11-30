Sakata Seed America Announces Appointment of Eduardo Flores to Role of Chief Operations Officer

Morgan Hill, CA – Sakata Seed America announces the appointment of Eduardo Flores to the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) for Sakata Seed America, effective November 29th, 2021. Ed will assume responsibility for all of Sakata’s logistics, operations and seed production activity in North/Central America, reporting to John Nelson, Executive Vice-president, and administratively to Dave Armstrong, President-CEO. Ed will be based in Sakata’s Morgan Hill, CA headquarters.

Ed has extensive experience leading supply chain operations for vegetables seeds, having served as Regional Operations Director for Monsanto’s North American vegetables business. He was also the commercial lead for De Ruiter, a global leader in hi-tech greenhouse tomato seeds and other crops, acquired by Monsanto and, most recently, Ed led global strategy for Dummen Orange, the Netherlands-based ornamentals company.

Ed holds a B.S. (Honors) in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering from The Institute of Technology and Higher Education of Monterrey (Mexico) and an MBA from The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is fluent in Spanish and English.

“We are excited to have Ed join Sakata,” says Dave Armstrong. “Ed’s strong operational background and cross-cultural experience is a great fit for Sakata”.

“Ed will be an immediate contributor to Sakata,” says John Nelson. “Ed brings the ability to enhance Sakata’s industry leading supply chain team.”

“Across my career, I’ve shared Sakata’s belief that seeds have the potential to improve lives and create healthier communities,” says Ed Flores. “This is a remarkable opportunity to combine my passion for seeds and merge it with my professional business experience to contribute to Sakata and our colleagues.”

Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Sakata Seed America is a major research, seed production and marketing-distribution subsidiary of Sakata Seed Corporation, established in 1913. Sakata Seed America serves as the headquarters for the North American operations. Sakata’s objective is to quickly and efficiently meet industry expectations for quality seed, innovative genetics and excellent greenhouse and field performance.