Sakata Seed America Announces Formation of Controlled Environment Agriculture Department; Names Leader, Tracy Lee

Morgan Hill, Calif. – Sakata Seed America announced the formation of a Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) department today. This new department will focus on Indoor agriculture, a growing segment of the produce industry that focuses both on traditional greenhouse production as well as specialized vertical farming.

According to Justin Davis, Sakata’s Director of Sales & Marketing, this new group is designed to bolster the company’s leadership role in developing varieties for controlled environment ag. “We have been focused on this segment for a number of years, especially in the leafy greens category. The timing is ideal for Sakata to create this group to hone our efforts on CEA in order to bring more products to the market for Indoor ag.”

Leading the new division will be Tracy Lee, an 11-year veteran of Sakata Seed America with an extensive background in agriculture. At Sakata, she has played active roles specializing in product development for multiple categories, as well as handling the company’s home garden and farm market vegetable seed sales.

“I think there is tremendous growth opportunity in serving the Controlled Environment Agriculture segment, and I’m very pleased that Sakata is continuing its leadership in the market. This is something that I’m passionate about and have been active in for the past several years,” says Lee.

Lee completed her BA at Clemson University, and earned a Master of Science in Horticulture from her alma mater. Her field of study focused on sustainable vegetable production. Prior to her work at Sakata, she held product management, marketing and sales positions at vegetable and flower seed companies for an additional 10 years.

“I feel that my background and specific work with indoor growers gives me unique insight into the market’s needs. My goal is to harness my experience in the field and bring the right mindset back to Sakata as we develop new products created specifically for CEA,” says Lee.

