Sakata Seed America Announces the Appointment of Bill McCarthy as Director of R&D

Sakata Seed America, Inc. has appointed William (Bill) McCarthy as Director of R&D. Bill assumes the role from Jeff Zischke, who is retiring after 32 years with Sakata in roles as Tomato Breeder, Global Product Manager and Senior Director of R&D.

Bill will assume responsibility for all of Sakata Seed America’s vegetables research and development activity at the company’s R&D stations in Burlington, WA, Woodland and Salinas, CA, Ft Myers, FL and Culiacan, Mexico.

“Bill brings deep knowledge and a history of many successful product introductions to the industry,” says Dave Armstrong, President-CEO of Sakata Seed America. “We know Bill will build on our current success in developing a broad portfolio of competitive vegetable crops.”

“I actually started my career at Sakata”, says McCarthy. “It feels like coming home. Since rejoining Sakata in October 2020, I have been regularly impressed by the passion and devotion to develop market leading varieties that will have a positive impact on society and the environment. Thanks to Jeff Zischke’s great leadership, I’m taking over a strong program with a motivated team of breeders, scientists and horticulturalists.”

Bill has held key positions at major companies leading global hot and sweet pepper R&D programs, creating over 45 commercial pepper hybrids for open field and protected culture in the U.S., Brazil, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Australia and Venezuela. Bill received his Ph.D. in horticulture and plant genetics from North Carolina State University. He will be based at Sakata’s Woodland Innovation Center in California, reporting to Dave Armstrong, President-CEO.

About Sakata Seed America: Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Sakata Seed America is a major research, seed production and marketing-distribution subsidiary of Sakata Seed Corporation, established in 1913. Sakata Seed America serves as the headquarters for the North American operations. Sakata’s objective is to quickly and efficiently meet industry expectations for quality seed, innovative genetics and excellent greenhouse and field performance.