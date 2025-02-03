Sakata Seed America, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Woodland, CA – Sakata Seed America, Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic executive leadership transition, effective April 1, 2025.

After more than fifteen years of dedicated service as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sakata Seed America, Inc, Dave Armstrong will step into the role of Executive Chairman, where he will continue to provide strategic oversight and guidance for the business. Eduardo (Ed) Flores will assume the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, taking over operational responsibility and leading Sakata Seed America into its next phase of growth.

Ed joined Sakata Seed America in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer and has played a significant role in adapting the company’s supply chain capabilities to a growing crop portfolio, and through the recent relocation of Sakata’s regional headquarters to Woodland, CA. Ed brings more than 20 years of experience in leading regional businesses, commercial activities, supply chain management, and strategy development for global breeding companies. He holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a B.S. in Engineering from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

John Nelson, currently serving as Executive Vice President, will take on the role of Executive Advisor and support the business during this transition. John will continue to lend his expertise and leadership, developed over a thirty plus year career with Sakata, until his planned retirement in January 2026. Additionally, Hiroyuki (Hiro) Hashimoto will step into the role of Vice President, further strengthening the company’s executive team.

Reflecting on his tenure as President-CEO, Dave Armstrong stated:

“It has been an incredible honor to lead Sakata Seed America for the past fifteen and a half years. I am immensely proud of our success, our teams, culture, and the impact we’ve made in the seed industry. As I step into the role of Executive Chairman, I look forward to supporting the company’s continued success under Ed’s leadership.”

Incoming President-CEO Ed Flores shared his enthusiasm for the future:

It’s an honor to be chosen to serve Sakata Seed America, a company I have long admired and respected given its strong legacy of innovation, collaboration, and commitment to our

customers and partners. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization and continue driving our mission forward.

This leadership transition reaffirms Sakata Seed America’s half century commitment to quality, service and reliability, and ensuring long-term growth by delivering high-quality seed and genetic

solutions to growers and consumers across North and Central America and throughout Sakata’s global network.

For more information, please contact Marissa Telfer at mtelfer@sakata.com.

About Sakata Seed America, Inc.

Sakata Seed America, Inc. is a leading research, seed production, marketing and distribution company covering North and Central America. A leader in the development and production of high-quality vegetable and ornamental genetics, it is a major subsidiary of Sakata Seed Corporation, a global company with over a century of excellence. Sakata Seed America is dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and partnerships that drive the agricultural industry forward.