Sales of Fingerlings, Gourmet Varietal Potatoes Continue to Climb

HOUSTON, TX – As shoppers stock up for the summer grilling season, new national sales data indicates sales of fingerlings and smaller-sized gourmet varietal potatoes, both popular for backyard cookouts, remain on a solid, upward ascent.

According to the research firm IRI, sales of baby-sized Medley potatoes were up 28.5 percent for the 52-week period ending May 16, 2021. Sales of fingerlings were up 14.3 percent during the same time period.

“These varietals tap into shopper preferences for products offering convenience, flavor and value,” say Andreas Trettin, director of marketing for MountainKing Potatoes who adds sales of the company’s fingerlings, branded as Steakhouse Roasters, and its gourmet varietals, closely mirror the national trends.

Trettin goes on to say MountainKing continues to maintain an ample supply of Steakhouse Roasters and baby-sized medleys, two of its top-selling product types during the summer season.

Packaged in 12/1.5# Masters or 120 ct. bins, each meshed bag of MountainKing baby Medleys and Steakhouse Roasters offers 8-10 servings. In addition to providing full visibility, the mesh bags are known to extend product shelf life.

As for the company’s fingerling-shaped Steakhouse Roasters, Trettin says they continue to earn a higher average retail price per pound compared to the rest of the potato category. They also generate significantly greater dollar ring than traditional potato types, he adds.

“Fresh potatoes are one of the most preferred side dishes for outdoor cookouts,” says Trettin. “The figures from the past 52 weeks certainly are a positive sign as we head into summer.”

MountainKing, a Texas-based grower, packager, and shipper of fresh-bagged potatoes, is ramping up its support of this year’s summer season with high-graphic merchandising bins, enhanced point-of-sale signs, vibrant display sleeves, and eye-catching grill stickers.

It also is giving away a ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer every week through September for the best-looking retail display incorporating any of the company’s high-flavor varieties. Produce managers can email their entrees to atrettin@mtnking.com.

MountainKing Potatoes is one of the world’s largest growers of high-flavor potato varieties. To learn more, call (713) 923-5807 or visit www.MountainKing.com.

MountainKing’s Steakhouse Roasters