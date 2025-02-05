Salix Fruits Hires Andy Froggatt as Country Manager for South Africa

With vast experience in exports, Froggatt joins the company to expand its business in the South African market, which is part of the global expansion Salix Fruits is aiming for this year.

PHILADELPHIA — Salix Fruits, a leading company in the import and export of fresh fruit, announced the incorporation of Andy Froggatt as Country Manager for South Africa.

With extensive experience in the international fruit sales and procurement environment spanning over 30 years, Andy Froggatt comes to Salix Fruits, within the framework of the company’s continuous global expansion.

In his new position, he plans the growth and development of businesses in the region, develops the procurement of South African fruits, and leads the strategy to reinforce the company’s position in the country.

“We are thrilled to have Andy on board“, says Ignacio Vidales, Sales Director of Salix Fruits: “His extensive experience and industry knowledge make him a keyaddition to our team. We are confident that his leadership will help us strengthen our presence and expand our opportunities in South Africa“.

About Salix

Salix is a global import-export company of fresh fruit, of American origin, the company has more than 15 years of experience in the fresh fruit business.

Salix has a wide portfolio of over 25 produce items but focuses on apples, lemons, oranges, mandarins, pears, and grapes. The company works with more than 80 loyal producers in 18 countries and 400 customers in 57 countries.

Salix was founded in 2013 by Juan González Pita and Luis Elortondo.

