Salix Fruits Strengthens Partnerships, Expands Berry Portfolio

PHILADELPHIA, USA — In a key setting for the global fruit industry, Salix Fruits participated in Fruit Attraction 2024 and The Global Produce & Floral Show 2024 with the mission of consolidating its position as a leading player in the export and import of fresh fruits. During both events, the company aimed to expand its network, strengthen relationships with existing clients, and explore new emerging markets.

Alejandro Moralejo, CEO of the leading company in the import and export of fresh fruits, stated that “the main goal was to reaffirm our global leadership, and we achieved this by securing strategic meetings with key partners and establishing new contacts that will reinforce our presence in markets like Asia and Africa”.

In addition, Salix Fruits opened new distribution channels and finalized negotiations to expand its berries portfolio, a category in which the company has seen significant growth. Moralejo also emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic alliances in logistics and transportation, which will optimize the supply chain and ensure the freshness of products at their destination.

In terms of networking, participation was highly positive. “These types of events are crucial for consolidating business relationships and generating long-term synergies that drive our growth“, said Moralejo, highlighting that Fruit Attraction and The Global Produce & Floral Show are key meeting points for the fruit industry, where trust and business partnerships are deepened.

Salix Fruits also focused on exploring new export destinations, particularly in Asia, where citrus fruits, grapes, and berries are gaining prominence. Emerging opportunities were also identified in Africa, a growing market with an increasing demand for quality fresh products.

Moralejo noted that sustainability is an integral part of its strategy, and the company plans to continue focusing on responsible and sustainable practices. This trend will continue to gain importance in future editions of these events.

Finally, the executive highlighted the central role of international trade shows in Salix Fruits’ expansion strategy: “These platforms not only allow us to connect directly with clients and suppliers, but they also allow us to identify new trends, explore technological innovations, and strengthen our global distribution network. They are an invaluable space to reinforce our presence in the international market and open new business opportunities“.