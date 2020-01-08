San Miguel Produce Relaunches Website for the New Year

Oxnard, CA– San Miguel Produce, Inc., the leader in value-added dark leafy greens, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesign website, sanmiguelproduce.com. The website is positioned to be the “greens” resource for consumers, providing recipes and healthy facts about the variety of dark leafy greens grown and processed by the company.

Previously separated into 3 different websites, the new, comprehensive site brings together the San Miguel Produce family of brands, including Cut ‘N Clean Greens and Jade Asian Greens, into one place. It features a clean and modern design with improved functionality, a focus on the Nishimori Family and expanded information on the health benefits of the company’s greens.

“We are thrilled to announce the revamp of our site to our consumers and customers,” says Jan Berk, COO of San Miguel Produce. “Sharing nutritional tips and healthy recipes has always been at the forefront of our company, and with this site we are now able to more easily share them with our following. Our goal for our website is to be the go-to destination for dark leady greens. With healthy ‘Did

You Know?’ facts and a catalog of nutritious recipes, consumers are sure to find the perfect way to incorporate dark leafy greens into their lifestyle after visiting the site.”

San Miguel Produce’s new website will be updated regularly with new products, like their innovative Kale Chip Kits, and recipes. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and bookmark it for all their dark leafy greens information and recipes.

About San Miguel Produce

San Miguel Produce, Inc. is a 4th generation family farm focused on growing and processing nutrientdense greens under brands: San Miguel Produce, Cut ‘N Clean Greens and Jade, Asian Greens. Since

1976, San Miguel Produce has been farming on the coastal plains of Oxnard, CA and throughout Ventura County. In 1995, their cornerstone brand, Cut ‘N Clean Greens, was launched as the first cooking greens in a bag. Since then they have continued to innovate in the dark leafy greens category with Jade Asian Greens, their line of Chinese vegetables, and new blends and varieties.