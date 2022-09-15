Save Foods Announces New Sales with Mexican Lime Packers

Neve Yarak, IL — Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, today announced new commercial adoption of its eco-crop protection treatment by Mexican lime packers following the recent successful completion of several pilot programs in Veracruz, Mexico.

“We are very happy with the outcome of the pilot programs, which have resulted in the addition of multiple new paying customers to our growing network,” commented Antonio Ruiz Garcia, Save Foods’ local representative in Mexico, who is also the former Undersecretary of Rural Development in Mexico. Mr. Garcia continued, “We believe that the growing interest in our solutions from prospective customers in the region will translate into sustained growth as we continue to showcase our eco-crop protection treatment and its positive impact on the food supply chain.”

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd., the company’s Israeli subsidiary, said the benefits to both retailers and packers are proven. “A major US retailer reported that limes treated with our eco crop protection had an extended shelf life of more than five days compared to limes that had not been treated,”. “Extended shelf life means waste is reduced and our data indicates this could result in retailers generating additional income of $185 per ton of limes. Furthermore, the packer benefited from a 25% increased purchased volume of the produce by this US retailer.”

Mexico is the world’s second-largest exporter of limes, with almost 18% of the world sales value. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), Mexico’s citrus exports increased in 2021, reaching a total value of over US $912 million and producing more than 2.9 million tons of lime. The state of Veracruz, home to Save Foods’ latest customer additions, is the main Persian lime producing region in the country, where the crop is produced year-round, with 50-60% targeted for export.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods treatment not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential of its products, and that the growing interest in its solutions from prospective customers will translate into sustained growth. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022 and August 15, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.