Save Foods Expands Presence in Mexican Agricultural Market

TEL AVIV, Israel — Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based developer of eco-friendly, solutions specifically designed to ensure food safety and extend shelf life of fruit and vegetables, today announced it has initiated a commercial program in conjunction with Agrinet S. A. an agritech consultancy firm expert in introducing new products in Mexico. The program will initially include three packing house companies in Mexico that export to the United States and elsewhere worldwide, and Save Foods’ solutions will initially be applied to citrus, avocado, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Mexico is a major global producer and exporter of agricultural products; most notably avocados, where it accounts for approximately 30% of global production. Mexico additionally provides a significant share of the total world exports of citrus and melons (31%), tomatoes (24%), cucumbers (19%) and tropical fruit (22%), which include pineapples, mangos and guava.

Save Foods’ products mitigate bacterial contamination and prolong the shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food loss and waste, which represents a major economic burden for packing houses and retailers. An estimated 644 million tons of food are lost and wasted annually, with an estimated cost of roughly $680 billion in industrialized countries. Data from independent scientific studies and commercial use customers indicate treatment with Save Foods’ products may reduce decay at the retail level by at least 50%, providing further evidence of the key role Save Foods can play in reducing food loss and increasing cost efficiency.

Dan Sztybel, the Chief Executive Officer of Save Foods Ltd., the Israeli Subsidiary of Save Foods, Inc., commented, “As food concern continues to grow globally, demand for Save Foods’ effective food safety solutions is at a real tipping point. The success of our ongoing commercial programs around the world, especially in Mexico where we already sell to Sicar Farms, which recently converted four packing facilities responsible for the production of 40,000 ha of limes to use Save Foods’ products, led us to the decision to quickly expand our presence in Mexico. Mexican agriculture is thriving, and the growing export market is helping drive the economy. Packing houses are eager to implement our products because they are highly cost-effective. The plug and play nature of integration means no upfront or extra expenses, while ensuring food safety, increasing shelf life and reducing waste, which ultimately positively affects their bottom line.”

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food-tech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops innovative solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, green, and healthy product.

