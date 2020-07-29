Say Goodbye to Food Prep Problems with ‘Choptober’ from Lowes Foods

Kitchen accidents and food prep mishaps are real, and with more people cooking at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re more prevalent than ever. But don’t worry – Lowes Foods has you covered.

The North Carolina-based grocery chain launched “Choptober,” a campaign that highlights its new “Pick and Prep” station, which allows store-goers to have their produce sliced, diced, minced or seeded while they continue to shop.

Walrus handled all creative and media for the initiative, the first in a series of comedic efforts planned for Lowes.

