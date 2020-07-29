Say Goodbye to Food Prep Problems with ‘Choptober’ from Lowes Foods

Lindsay Stein, Campaign.us Produce July 29, 2020

Kitchen accidents and food prep mishaps are real, and with more people cooking at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re more prevalent than ever. But don’t worry – Lowes Foods has you covered.

The North Carolina-based grocery chain launched “Choptober,” a campaign that highlights its new “Pick and Prep” station, which allows store-goers to have their produce sliced, diced, minced or seeded while they continue to shop.

Walrus handled all creative and media for the initiative, the first in a series of comedic efforts planned for Lowes.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Campaign.us

