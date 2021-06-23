Say Hello to Titan Farms’ Carolina Beauty Box

This summer, Titan Farms, South Carolina’s leading peach farm, is proud to offer its limited-edition Carolina Beauty Box to peach lovers across the United States. Available now via TitanFarms.com, customers can purchase peaches in a one-time gift box for $37 or as a five-week subscription for $199. The Titan Farms Carolina Beauty Box includes 13 hand-picked, juicy South Carolina peaches and a special recipe cookbook, delivered fresh and conveniently to customers’ doorsteps for a perfect summertime treat. Shipping begins on June 21 and peaches will be available through August 9.

A BOUNTY OF PEACHES

Located in upstate South Carolina, a premier peach growing destination in the Southeast, Titan Farms has over 6,200 acres and more than 60 varieties of peaches in production, growing more peaches annually than the entire state of Georgia. The family-run business guarantees that each customer receives the best-tasting and highest quality peaches by hand-picking each peach, ensuring the fruit is free of bruises and always perfectly ripe. Harvested from around mid-May to Labor Day, Titan Farms peaches are juicy and nutrient-rich, delicious as a snack eaten on their own or as a flavorful addition to summer appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts.

A FAMILY AFFAIR

The vision for Titan Farms began 20 years ago, when president and CEO Chalmers Carr and his wife Lori Anne moved to Ridge Spring, South Carolina with the dream to produce the best tasting South Carolina peaches available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the East Coast, offering premium produce with a focus on quality, customer experience, environmentally-friendly agricultural practices and fostering a rewarding work environment. The family business has been growing, processing and distributing peaches since 1999 and is proud to be known as the only vertically integrated peach farmer in the United States.