Scantech Sciences Receives USDA Certification For Commercial Operations, Unveils New Reveam Name and Brand

Scantech Sciences announced its transition to a new name, Reveam, together with a reimagined brand promise, corporate identity and website. This milestone is the culmination of years of proprietary technology and process development, which led to the USDA certification of its operations hub in McAllen, TX. More importantly, it signals the company’s achievement of full commercial operations and reflects its ability to safely and effectively treat fruit and produce flowing through Texas border crossings along the Rio Grande Valley.

The Reveam name was inspired by the idea of renewal and a reimagined future enabled by the company’s proprietary technology. This groundbreaking treatment eliminates harmful pests and deadly pathogens while extending shelf life at the peak of freshness and pinnacle of safety. ECP™ offers fully integrated cold-chain in a chemical-free, heat-free process and promotes environmental sustainability.

Reveam CEO Dwayne House said the new brand represents the next stage in the company’s growth and internal transformation. “Achieving USDA certification is a credit to all members of the team who have dedicated so many hours to the pursuit of safer and better tasting fresh fruit and produce. I’m proud of the pioneering work our team and technology has achieved and look forward to a safer, healthier and more sustainable future. Now is the time to scale our commercial operations and accelerate growth under our new Reveam name and brand.”

Reveam’s new brand positioning focuses on Reveam’s fundamental advantages as a new alternative to traditional chemical agents and heat treatments that diminish taste, appearance and quality. It is also uniquely positioned to radically reducing food waste and food cost, while advancing efforts to feed a growing world population.

Reveam looks to rapidly expand the varieties of fresh fruit and produce processed through its Rio Grande Valley ECP™ Center and expand operations to additional critical fresh food processing locations throughout the United States.

About Reveam

Reveam is dedicated to replacing dangerous chemicals and outdated treatment methods by providing a proprietary solution to the food industry and beyond. Operating out of its Atlanta, GA headquarters and Rio Grande Valley, TX Electronic Cold-Pasteurization™ (ECP™) processing facility, the company works with growers, customs brokers, wholesalers, distributors, food service providers and retailers to improve safety and quality across the produce supply chain. Patented ECP™ and comprehensive logistics services enable Reveam to eliminate harmful pests, extend product shelf life, enhance fresh food taste and appearance and reduce compliance costs. Learn more at www.reveam.com