Fresno, CA – Seven students from the table grape growing regions of California earned scholarships awarded by California table grape growers. Growers awarded two $25,000 field worker scholarships to students attending a four-year college or university. Two $14,500 field worker bridge scholarships were awarded to students attending two years of community college and transferring to a four-year college or university.

In order to be eligible for a field worker scholarship, applicants or a parent or guardian must work in the California table grape harvest. Three $25,000 agriculture scholarships were awarded to students attending a four-year California college or university and planning to pursue an undergraduate degree in a field of study pertinent to the table grape industry.

Since 1985 California table grape growers have awarded more than 200 scholarships to help students in the grape growing regions of California attend college. Learn more about the 2024 California Table Grape Scholarship recipients below.

$25,000 Field Worker Scholarships

Ms. Leslie Aquino graduated from East Bakersfield High School with a 4.5 GPA and will attend University of California, Merced to study computer science. Leslie was a member of her school cross-country and track teams, avid church and community volunteer, and was selected to participate in the Kern High School District Art Show. Leslie is not only the first person in her family to graduate high school, but graduated at the top of her class and will be the first in her family to attend college this fall. Hear Leslie in her own words here: https://youtu.be/FdoGleQOQ0Y.

Mr. Marco Jimenez graduated from Delano High School with a 4.2 GPA and will attend California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo to major in civil engineering. Marco was the captain of the Delano High School Drumline and a founding member of the Delano High School Gardening Club, which raises and maintains a variety of plants and crops. As a dedicated volunteer in the community, Marco hopes to return to Delano after college to further aid in the city’s development as a civil engineer. Hear Marco in his own words here: https://youtu.be/EBcfcWjobL8.

$14,500 Field Worker Bridge Scholarships

Ms. Anali Alcantar graduated from Harmony Magnet Academy with a 3.3 GPA and will attend Porterville College to study education. Anali is an active community member, spending her time as a SCICON camp counselor and volunteering with the Porterville Barn Theater group. Anali will be the first in her family to attend college and afterwards looks forward to being an elementary school teacher helping young students learn English. Hear Anali in her own words here: https://youtu.be/Us-sBDDVTnE.

Ms. Lizbeth Ramirez Ramos graduated from Harmony Magnet Academy with a 4.0 GPA and will attend Porterville College to study nursing. Lizbeth was a member of the President’s List and participated in the Academic Decathlon, winning a gold and bronze medal. Lizbeth was a SCICON camp counselor and also served as an Imagine Arts Intern, assisting K-6th graders with STEM projects. Lizbeth has a passion for healthcare; after finishing her prerequisites in nursing, Lizbeth plans to transfer to a four-year university to specialize in obstetrics. Hear Lizbeth in her own words here: https://youtu.be/_aafGqZ6Ldk.

$25,000 Agriculture Scholarships

Ms. Madison Jackson graduated from Liberty High School with a 4.1 GPA and will attend California State University, Chico to study agriculture education and environmental science. Madison was deeply involved in FFA, serving in several FFA leadership positions, attending numerous FFA conferences, and helping her grapevine pruning team place fifth in the state finals. Madison is passionate about the future of agriculture and plans to become an agriculture teacher after college to help future students understand the importance of agriculture and environmental stewardship. Hear Madison in her own words here: https://youtu.be/qvy7wAgrKQg.

Ms. Olivia Machado graduated from Tulare Western High School with a 4.3 GPA and will attend California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo to study agriculture business. Olivia was an active member of the Tulare FFA, earning several FFA degrees and awards from various FFA competitions such as first place Ag Issues State Finalist and third place Ag Issues National Finalist. Olivia was also a dedicated athlete as a member of the basketball, track and field, water polo, and swim teams. After college, Olivia plans to attend law school to become an agriculture lawyer to advocate for farmers, ranchers, and the agriculture industry. Hear Olivia in her own words here: https://youtu.be/dtFs5zE9d34

Ms. Brenda Monje graduated from Tulare Western High School with a 4.1 GPA and will attend California State University, Fresno to study food technology. Brenda was a member of the Tulare FFA grapevine pruning team, earned a California State FFA degree, and served as the San Joaquin Regional FFA Vice President. Brenda is interested in the future of agriculture technology and after college desires to contribute to technological innovations in the agriculture industry. Hear Brenda in her own words here: https://youtu.be/6HgDPYvSaOI.