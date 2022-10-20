Scott Rossi Promoted to Vice President of Tanimura & Antle’s Northern Farming Operations

SALINAS, Ca. – Tanimura & Antle, an industry leading farming innovator based in the Salinas Valley, announced today the promotion of Scott Rossi to Vice President of Northern Farming Operations. In this newly developed role, Rossi will oversee farming operations in the Salinas Valley and San Joaquin Valley growing regions for the Company, working to improve farm efficiencies, yields and product quality.



“It’s been a humbling experience to be able to work side by side with some of the greatest farmers in the Salinas Valley throughout my career. My passion for agriculture started early on with my family’s small farming operation and I’m grateful to be able to expand on that passion today with one of the industry’s largest and most innovative grower-shippers,” said Rossi. “I appreciate the challenges that farming presents daily and the never ending roller coaster that keeps what we do exciting”. Rossi attributes his success to the Tanimura and Antle families for allowing and trusting him to farm their land and to his many mentors, growers and colleagues for sharing their wisdom.



Rossi is another example of the Company’s culture to promote from within the organization. “Each year, Tanimura & Antle employs upwards of eight to ten interns to identify early talent and provide hands on education. Our internship program is crucial to our success and builds a solid foundation for talented future employees,” said Scott Grabau, President & CEO. “Scott Rossi has built a team of farmers that allows for his growth to expand beyond our Salinas internal farm to begin collaborating with both internal and external farmers to meet the challenges we will face in the future.”



After graduating from college, Rossi started as a full time employee, learning the Company from the ground up by working in nearly every aspect Tanimura & Antle’s farming operations. He went on to work as a Farm Manager and was later promoted to Director of Salinas Internal Farming Operations in 2016. As Vice President of Northern Farming Operations, Rossi will have a dedicated focus on addressing growing industry challenges such as rising costs, regulations, soil diseases, plant viruses, extreme weather conditions and more in order for the Company to farm at a higher level with extreme attention to detail.



“Scott has an undying passion and drive for farming that is unmatched in the industry. His unique ability to identity problems and find practical solutions has been extremely successful in sourcing and implementing promising technology that drives farm efficiencies in an innovative way,” said Steve Bassi, Chief Ag Officer (CAO). “Scott has an amazing understanding of every detail of farming and has shared his passion for farming by developing and mentoring young farmers for our Company.”



Rossi is a graduate of California State University, Chico, with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Business. Outside of his responsibilities at Tanimura & Antle, he serves on the Monterey County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, is on the Pacheco Pass Water District Board and is part of the California Leafy Greens Research Board.

About Tanimura & Antle: Founded in 1982, Tanimura & Antle is an employee-owned family farming business with a four-generation legacy and a passionate commitment to growing premium quality produce. Built on a partnership between two families, with a shared commitment to always value employees as its greatest asset, the founding families now share ownership with all employees — from farming and harvest crews to management — through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). As one of the largest independent vegetable growers in the United States, Tanimura & Antle farms more than 40,000 acres of rich, fertile farmland and ships a full line of premium fresh conventional and organic produce products throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

www.taproduce.com