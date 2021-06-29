Second Educational Session for OPS 2021 Announced

(Monterey, CA) – On the heels of one of the most challenging and demanding years in the history of the fresh produce industry, leaders from the production and retail side of business will explore what lies ahead for the future of organic fresh produce in the second of four educational sessions at Organic Produce Summit 2021.

“Opportunities and Obstacles for Organic Produce Post-Covid” will highlight the changing retail and production landscape following the Covid-19 pandemic, exploring what the “new normal” looks like and how business has changed in several key areas. Among the topics to be discussed include changes to the supply chain, consumer purchasing behavior, the role of sustainability, labor shortages, and the impact of e-commerce for both producers and retailers.

Moderated by produce industry veteran Randy Riley, co-owner GoldenSun Insights, panelists for the session include Heather Fuller, vice-president of sales for Braga Fresh, Ricardo Crisantes, chief commercial officer of Wholesum, and Robby Cruz, director of produce for Sprouts Farmers Market.

“Following a year unlike any other, many facets of the fresh produce industry have changed—possibly forever. As our industry moves forward, this educational session will offer a look at how organic producers and the retail community are adapting to these changes and offer a glimpse into what the future may look like,” said Riley.

In addition to the session, three other educational sessions and a pair of Keynote presentations await OPS 2021 attendees. Two of the educational sessions will spotlight the growth of CEA and indoor growing’s impact on organic fresh produce, as well as a session discussing the rise of e-commerce.

The Organic Produce Summit is a two-day event specifically designed to bring together organic fresh produce growers, shippers, and processors with retailer and buying organizations from across North America. Over 1,200 attendees will meet September 15-16 in Monterey, CA to exchange ideas, information, and insight of the organic fresh produce industry.

OPS 2021 also includes a selection of field tours for retailers and buyers, a gala opening night reception, and a trade show featuring over 150 producers and processors of organic fresh produce from across North America and the globe.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retailer and buying organizations from across the globe.