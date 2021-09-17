Senator Stabenow to Keynote United Fresh Washington Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) will keynote Wednesday morning’s General Session Breakfast, September 22 at 8:00 am ET, during next week’s United Fresh 2021 Washington Conference at the Grand Hyatt Washington.

Chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Senator Stabenow will share her insights and vision on how best to address current policies, opportunities, and obstacles the produce industry will need to meet.

Senator Stabenow made history in 2000 when she became the first woman from Michigan elected to the United States Senate. As Chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Senator Stabenow authored the 2014 Farm Bill, which strengthened agriculture and made historic investments in land and water conservation, clean energy, local food systems, specialty crops, cutting-edge research and biobased manufacturing. She built on that success in coauthoring the 2018 Farm Bill, which passed on a strong bipartisan vote of 87-13 – the most Senate votes ever. Senator Stabenow has also led successful efforts to protect and expand access to fresh fruits and vegetables for children and families.

“We are thrilled to welcome our attendees back to the nation’s capital with a keynote from Chairwoman Stabenow, a national leader and forceful advocate for specialty crops,” said Robert Guenther, United Fresh’s Senior Vice President of Public Policy. “Senator Stabenow plays a powerful and unique role in shaping our nation’s agriculture and nutrition policies.”

Next week’s Washington Conference, September 20-22 in Washington, D.C., will once again include face-to-face Congressional meetings as the produce industry advocates for the most critical issues impacting the fresh produce supply chain, including labor, food safety, nutrition policy, infrastructure and more. The event also features a Produce Advocacy Bootcamp for attendees new to communicating with Congress, workshops detailing the public policy issues facing the industry, general sessions with top national leaders, and networking events throughout as our industry’s leaders come together in common purpose to build a stronger business climate.

For more information and to register, visit www.unitedfresh.org or contact Angela Tiwari, United Fresh’s Director, Grassroots & Political Action, at atiwari@unitedfresh.org or 202-303-3416.

Media are invited to attend but must pre-register by contacting Ben Massoud, United Fresh’s Manager of Communications, at bmassoud@unitedfresh.org.

###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite out industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org