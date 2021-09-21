Senior White House Adviser Cedric Richmond to Keynote United Fresh Washington Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senior Adviser to President Biden and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond will keynote Tuesday’s Luncheon General Session, September 21 at 11:30 am ET, during this week’s United Fresh 2021 Washington Conference at the Grand Hyatt Washington.

Cedric Richmond is a former five-term U.S. congressman from Louisiana. After co-chairing Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, he was named the president’s senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, roles that allow him to build on his deep relationships in Congress, with key political constituencies and with President Biden. Recently, President Biden selected Cedric Richmond to lead Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

“It truly is an honor to have such a high-ranking member of the Biden Administration address the fresh produce industry,” said Robert Guenther, Senior Vice President, Public Policy, United Fresh Produce Association. “Mr. Richmond has an extensive history working across the aisle to enact meaningful change during his decade in Congress.”

While in Congress, Representative Richmond served on a number of powerful committees including the House Ways and Means, Homeland Security and Judiciary committees. He has served in key leadership posts as the Democratic assistant to the majority whip and as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

This week’s Washington Conference, September 20-22 in Washington, D.C., will include face-to-face Congressional meetings as the produce industry advocates for the most critical issues impacting the fresh produce supply chain, including labor, food safety, nutrition policy, infrastructure, and more. The event also features a Produce Advocacy Bootcamp for attendees new to communicating with Congress, workshops detailing the public policy issues facing the industry, general sessions with top national leaders, and networking events throughout as our industry’s leaders come together in common purpose to build a stronger business climate.

