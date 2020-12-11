Sensational Sara Shocks the Tomato World With Hypnotic Beauty, Pure Flavor, & Sublime Versatility

Village Farms is pleased to introduce its newest exclusive tomato variety, Sensational Sara®. The question begs asking, who is Sara and why is she sensational? Sensational Sara® is a novel tomato variety with a stunning deep red color inside and out. One slice through her juicy sweet flesh reveals her vibrant color that is simply mesmerizing. Her flavor is best described as a perfect natural balance of sugar to acid ratio. She’s bigger than a cocktail but smaller than a TOV with a super-hero sturdy vibrant green vine. Village Farms vaunts that one could think of her as the love child of their Delectable TOV® and Sinfully Sweet Campari® varieties.

Sensational Sara®, just like all of Village Farms’ exclusive tomato varieties, is harvested by hand. This variety is picked and packed on-the-vine for maximum flavor and grows with 6 to 7 fruit per truss. Sustainably grown in Village Farms’ lush indoor hydroponic glass greenhouse gardens, a controlled environment agricultural approach that achieves unsurpassed quality and Garden Fresh Flavor®.

She’s is super versatile as a great slicer, and handy for sandwiches or salads, but the best part is that she is a phenomenal cooking tomato. Try roasting, grilling, sautéing or saucing her to experience her deep complex flavor. Her pure flavor is best experienced when roasted, grilled, or sautéed. Shelf-life for Sensational Sara® is a whopping 21 days.

According to Debi Street, VP of Variety Development & Innovation, who searches the world over for exclusive and unique varietals for Village Farms, “I am flattered that the seed companies I have established great relationships with over the years invite me to peak into their secret gardens where literally the seeds of innovation are blossoming. When I first saw Sensational Sara I was stunned by her beautiful red color and juicy sweet flavor. Her taste profile, versatility, and shelf life are all a win-win and total game changer for our retail partners with this consumer-centric driven tomato.”

Sensational Sara® is packed in a 1lb recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable container with 8 units to the case. Another reason why Village Farms’ is Good for the Earth®.

For more information on Sensation Sara® and how Village Farms is driving great flavor from its unique and exclusive varieties such as Heavenly Villagio Marzano®, the one, the only, and the original authentic mini San Marzano tomato and our new environmentally friendly sustainable packaging options come visit us at New York Produce Show online. You can also visit our website at www.villagefarms.com for fun facts about who we are and why it Takes a Village® to make the world of fruits and vegetables a better place to eat, along with lots of delicious recipe ideas.

About Village Farms

Village Farms is one of the largest producers, marketers, and distributors of premium-quality, greenhouse-grown fruits and vegetables in North America. The food our farmers grow, along with other greenhouse farmers under exclusive arrangements are all grown in environmentally friendly, soil-less, glass greenhouses. The Village Farms® brand of fruits and vegetables is marketed and distributed primarily to local retail grocers and dedicated fresh food distributors throughout the United States and Canada. Since its inception, Village Farms has been guided by sustainability principles that enable us to grow food 365 days a year that not only feeds the growing population but is healthier for people and the planet. Village Farms is Good for the Earth® and good for you.