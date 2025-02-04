Sensei Farms Adds Baby Spinach to its Family of Indoor-Grown Leafy Greens

SANTA MONICA, CA – Sensei Farms is pleased to announce the arrival of baby spinach, the latest addition to the indoor-grown produce brand’s retail line of leafy greens. Grown fresh, year-round out of the company’s 30-acre Ontario greenhouse, Sensei Farms Baby Spinach is available now at participating Safeway and Acme grocery store locations across the US Mid-Atlantic region.

“Our goal is to deliver the freshest, responsibly grown fruits and vegetables throughout the year,” says Jessica Vasisht, Sensei Farms’ Sr. Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We’re eager to add Sensei Farms Baby Spinach to our line up and excited to continue expanding our portfolio over the next year. ”

According to the company’s team of sensory experts and growers, Sensei Farms Baby Spinach has a delicate texture, mild flavor and delicious taste. Enjoyable raw, steamed or sauteed, Sensei Farms Baby Spinach makes a great salad base, or a nutrient-rich smoothie ingredient. It’s also pesticide-free and non-GMO.

All of Sensei Farms’ leafy greens varieties, including baby spinach, are available in the brand’s more- sustainable packaging, featuring a recyclable, moisture-resistant paperboard tray, 360-degree product visibility and “peel and reseal” closure.

About Sensei Farms

Sensei Farms is on a journey to improve human nutrition and preserve the environment by growing food indoors. Sensei Farms operates two farms, including its flagship farm on the Hawaiian Island of Lāna’i and 30-acre farm in Ontario, Canada. Both have a combined capacity to grow over 15.5 million pounds of fresh produce annually, including an assortment of leafy greens and other vine-grown fruits and vegetables. To learn more about Sensei Farms, visit senseifarms.com.