Sensei Farms Debuts New Packaging Across Leafy Greens and Salad Mixes

The eye-catching, more eco-friendly design reduces plastic use by 90% compared to previous clamshell, without compromising functionality or quality

SANTA MONICA, CA – Sensei Farms is introducing new packaging across its line of leafy greens and salad mixes, marking the indoor-grown produce brand’s latest step towards a more sustainable future for our food supply. The new design offers the same functional and food safety features retailers and consumers expect from conventional plastic clamshells, but in an attractive and more eco-friendly form.

“From seed to shelf, we strive for innovation at every stage of our products,” says Jessica Vasisht, Sensei Farms’ Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “This focus allowed us to create a better, more impactful package that embodies the superior quality of our produce, without compromise.”

The proprietary design achieves a 90% reduction in plastic compared to the brand’s previous clamshell (by weight). The package features 360 degrees of product visibility thanks to the paperboard tray’s see-through base and branded side windows. Perforated panels allow the tray to be easily broken down and a removeable liner keeps the paperboard clean for recycling. A “peel and reseal” closure helps keep the product fresh and provides convenient storage. The eye-catching design fits seamlessly into existing retail displays and stands out beside other plastic alternatives.

Sensei Farms is delivering all these features and benefits without passing on added costs to retailers and consumers. “Eco-friendly solutions often come with a premium on price, so we knew that barrier to adoption had to be removed,” says Ms. Vasisht. “This is a significant leap forward for our category and just the beginning of what Sensei Farms has planned.”

Product varieties featuring the new packaging are available at select Albertons locations throughout the US Mid-Atlantic region under the Acme and Safeway store banners and major grocers across the Hawaiian Islands beginning mid Q3 2024.

About

Sensei Farms is on a mission to improve human nutrition and preserve the environment by growing food indoors. Through smart engineering, data-driven technology and plant science research, we are reimagining how to grow delicious and nutritious produce while minimizing the use of natural resources. Sensei Farms currently operates two commercial greenhouse farms, including its flagship farm on the Hawaiian island of Lāna’i and a 30-acre farm in Ontario, Canada, with a combined capacity to grow over 15.5 million pounds of fresh produce annually, including an assortment of leafy greens and other vine-grown fruits and vegetables.