SEPC 2nd Annual Fresh Chefs Scholarship Now Open for Applications

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is excited to open the application window for its newest scholarship program – SEPC Fresh Chefs. The 2nd annual opportunity for this innovative program is now open to any full-time college or secondary education student pursuing a degree in culinary arts or restaurant management.

Each recipient of the SEPC Fresh Chefs Scholarship will receive one (1) of three (3) $1,500 scholarships towards their educational goals for the upcoming year. In addition to the scholarship funds, each recipient will also be invited to attend the SEPC’s Southern Innovations conference, September 14th – 16th, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The SEPC will cover hotel and travel expenses to the event and will also provide an SEPC Fresh Chefs jacket for each recipient. At Southern Innovations, the scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to network with hundreds of produce industry grower/shipper members as well as the nation’s leading retailers and foodservice distributors.

Student applicants will submit a video (2 minutes max) introducing themselves and explaining the importance of using fresh produce in menus. Students will submit their video to a link that SEPC provides. Applications will be accepted from March 27th until May 12th, 2023. Members of the SEPC Foodservice Committee will oversee the selection process and announce the recipients in June.

“After last year’s successful implementation of this program into SEPC’s portfolio, we cannot wait to offer this scholarship opportunity again to other produce professionals beginning their career in the culinary segment of our industry. We’re also eager to reinforce our mission to increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables by supporting young chefs as they become champions in their field striving to promote fresh produce.”

Stanley Trout, SEPC Board Member and Foodservice Committee Chairman, IPC

SEPC has partnered with CAFÉ (Center for the Advancement of Foodservice Education) to aid in distribution of the program to their member schools. Founded in 2002, CAFE specializes in providing needed resources to educators so that they may more successfully train students for vibrant, fulfilling careers in the ever-evolving foodservice industry.

“We are proud to sponsor the SEPC Fresh Chefs scholarship for another year. For us to fully cultivate the future of produce, we knew we had to include all sectors of the industry, including providing more exposure for the culinary segment. There’s no better way to promote the consumption of fruits and vegetables than by supporting those who are professionally trained to do so.”

Tim Graas, SEPC Chairman of the Board

For more information on SEPC Fresh Chefs or other SEPC educational programs and scholarships, visit https://seproducecouncil.com/education/.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 4,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.