SEPC Announces 2020 Next Generation Award Recipient

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council has announced this year’s Next Generation Award recipient via the SEPC Virtual Garden.

Congratulations to SEPC’s 2020 Next Generation Award Recipient! Kristin Yerecic Scott of Yerecic Label.

Kristin is Marketing Director and Board of Officers member at Yerecic Label. As part of Yerecic Label’s third generation, she joined the family business full time in 2014. Kristin is responsible for the branding, advertising, public relations, tradeshow and sales material development for the organization as well as leading the Pre-Order Cross Functional team. As a pressure sensitive label supplier serving the fresh produce industry, Kristin helps Yerecic Label focus on consumer trends, packaging insights and market research to intimately understand retail, grower/shipper and shopper needs. Kristin was recognized as one of The Packer’s 2017 Women in Produce, and proudly serves on the on the SEPC Board of Directors as well as the Education Committee Co-Chair. Kristin graduated from Ohio University with a BS in Strategic Communications, and minors in both Economics & Business.

This prestigious award honors an SEPC member 39 years or younger who has been employed in the produce industry for at least four years and has made a significant contribution to the industry. To qualify for the award, members must be in “Good Standing” with the SEPC through regular attendance and contributions to the council.

“The award ceremony holds special meaning to the council and myself with this year’s platform being Produce: Powered by People.

With current travel restrictions and work from home policies in place for the majority of us, this is the perfect opportunity to recognize and celebrate the rising stars of our industry.

Health and wellness checks have also been woven into the organizational and cultural fabric of the produce industry and after vetting the list of nominees, its safe to say our business is incredibly healthy and the future is bright.”

~ Harold Paivarinta, SEPC Chairman of the Board, Red Sun Farms

The SEPC Virtual Garden is the council’s newest platform through which members can make meaningful connections with each other from their various locations. Through this platform, SEPC members can look forward to SEPC University Educational Sessions, chef demos, produce inspection training courses, and even Southern Exposure which has evolved into a hybrid conference for members who cannot attend in person. The SEPC is also excited to continue to utilize this virtual platform for more member recognitions such as the Next Generation Award.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 2,500 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.