SEPC Announces SEPC University Educational Session Speaker

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council has just announced another incredible SEPC University Educational Session to be held during Southern Exposure in March. Led by Inlay Insights Founder and Content Director, Kim Lear, Prepare for the Future: Building the Next Generation of Leaders will give you a closer look into the value that each generation brings to the workforce and how leaders can motivate and grow a new generation of future leaders.

Kim is a writer and researcher who explores how emerging trends impact the future of our workforce and marketplace. She is known for her ability to use a mix of data, storytelling, humor, and actionable takeaways to discuss the trends that most impact the bottom line of organizations. Study after study has shown us that multigenerational teams outperform more homogeneous groups by almost every measure. This can be attributed to their unique and diverse experiences– the more seasoned employees offer wisdom and expertise while those in younger generations offer a different lens of innovative perspective. While the advantages are numerous, leading multigenerational teams is easier said than done. Today’s teams are often plagued by issues regarding everything from work ethic and retention to succession and fairness.

“This session brings our 2021 theme of Produce Powered by People and 2022 theme of The Next Generation of Superheroes full circle,” said SEPC Education Co-Chair Kristin Yerecic Scott. “We started by highlighting attributes of each generation in a panel at Southern Exposure 2021, discussed hiring and retaining the workforce at Southern Innovations 2021 and now we will focus on developing the next generation of leaders at Southern Exposure 2022!”

Through cutting edge research and category leading case studies, Kim will share numerous tools and concepts participants can take back to the workplace to help build their teams for the future. This influential session will take place Friday, March 4th at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. Be sure to select your sessions as you register to secure your seat during this unforgettable experience as SEPC celebrates The Marvel of Produce!

About Southeast Produce Council

