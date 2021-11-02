SEPC Announces Southern Exposure’s Dynamic Lineup

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council has just announced a heroic lineup of speakers for upcoming Southern Exposure: The Marvel of Produce set to take place March 3-5, 2022. Premiering at the Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida, this year’s conference will be themed to celebrate the next generation of superheroes within the produce industry. The following guest speakers have joined SEPC’s produce universe:

Keynote Speaker – Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. In addition, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Tebow is also the author of four New York Times Best Selling books. Tim Tebow grew up the son of missionaries and has returned to the Philippines several times throughout his life to spread God’s word and do the Lord’s work by serving the needy. The Tim Tebow Foundation was established in 2010 with the goal to bring Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

Southern Roots Luncheon Speaker – Heather Chauvin

Heather Chauvin is a leadership coach and author who helps ambitious, overwhelmed women conquer their fears and become leaders at work and home. Drawing from her professional experience as a social worker and her life experience raising three boys, Heather created a signature approach to help her clients create and enjoy sustainability, profitability and ease in business and life. She is the host of the Mom Is In Control Podcast where she reveals her most vulnerable truths about womanhood, marriage, parenting, living through stage 4 cancer and running a successful business without burning out.

“I am thrilled to announce our extraordinary line-up of speakers for Southern Exposure: The Marvel of Produce. The overall value of our events is elevated by our speakers, and we are setting the bar extremely high for Southern Exposure 2022.

Our theme this year will focus on building the next generation of industry superheroes, and Tim Tebow and Heather Chauvin will no doubt contribute and connect with our members and guests on this topic. If you’re seeking knowledge, inspiration, quality networking and notable thought content, do not delay in reserving your seat.

I guarantee everyone will walk away with actionable concepts that are relevant to their business and personal lives.

We cannot wait to gather with industry friends and colleagues at this extraordinary Southern Exposure in sunny Orlando.”

~ Raina Nelson, SEPC Chairman of the Board

President/CEO of Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA

Visit SEPC’s Southern Exposure webpage to discover mission assignments within the agenda, which superhero team to register as, hotel information, guest speakers, exhibitors, and more!

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 3,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.