SEPC Announcing Nominations for the Unseen Hero Award

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is proud to introduce The Unseen Hero Award, a special recognition honoring the individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the produce industry moving forward. Whether in growing, shipping, packing, retail, or foodservice, these unsung heroes make a lasting impact without seeking the spotlight.

We are now accepting nominations for The Unseen Hero Award! If you know someone whose dedication, hard work, and contributions deserve to be recognized, we encourage you to submit a nomination.

Award Criteria:

Nominees should exemplify:

Dedication & Commitment – A strong work ethic and long-term contributions to their role.

Impact & Influence – Significant contributions that improve their company, team, or the industry.

Leadership & Initiative – Going above and beyond their responsibilities.

Collaboration & Teamwork – Supporting colleagues and fostering a positive work environment.

Integrity & Values – Embodying the core values of SEPC and the produce industry.

How to Nominate:

Submit your nomination by June 13, 2025 using the following link – The Unseen Hero Award

Nominations must include details on the nominee’s role, impact, and why they deserve to be honored. Supporting documents such as testimonials or letters of recommendation are encouraged but not required.

Help us shine a light on the incredible individuals who make a difference every day. We look forward to celebrating these Unseen Heroes at Southern Innovations 2025.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

