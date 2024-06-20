SEPC Cares Celebrates Successful Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Superhero Sprint Produce Distribution

Millen, Georgia – For the past several years, the Southeast Produce Council has been the Title Sponsor of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life Superhero Sprint. Reinforcing their SEPC Cares initiative, SEPC member volunteers joined the CHOA team once again on Saturday, June 8th, at Piedmont Park to distribute fresh produce to event attendees, benefiting their Strong4Life program which helps Georgia families raise healthy, resilient kids. SEPC member companies donated and transported over 14,000lbs of nutritious fruits and vegetables to share with race participants and their families who welcomed the generous offering with gratitude.

“Strong4Life’s Superhero Sprint is a great event that my family has been attending for almost a decade and looks forward to every year. We had more produce than we’ve ever had this year, and it’s special watching the participants’ excited looks as they grab healthy snacks to enjoy at the race and afterwards. Our CHoA committee really does further SEPC’s overall mission in increasing the consumption of fresh fruits and veggies in the Southeast at this event. From watermelons to peaches to berries to sliced apples and oranges to carroteenies to baby potatoes to mandarins to sweet corn to bananas to pineapple chunks and coined cucumbers to grapes to pears to grape tomatoes to long sweet peppers there was something for everyone.”

~ Blair Greenhill, SEPC CHOA Committee Chair, Nickey Gregory Company

The Southeast Produce Council is extremely thankful for the generous support of the following member companies who donated their time, energy, and resources to this worthy cause: B&W Quality Growers, Bolthouse Farms, California Giant Berry Farms, Chick-fil-A, EarthFresh, FreshPoint/Sysco, Genuine Georgia, LG Herndon Jr. Farms, Nickey Gregory Company/Family Fresh Foods/Gregory Family Express Brokerage, Red Sun Farms, Robinson Fresh, Royal Foodservice, Sbrocco International, The Fresh Market, Wish Farms, Wonderful Citrus.

To learn more about SEPC Cares and how you can join the Southeast Produce Council in giving back to the community by educating others about the benefits of healthy eating and habits, visit seproducecouncil.com.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow. Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at seproducecouncil.com.