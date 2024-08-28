SEPC Southern Innovations, Get Ready To Make It Rain For Banana Farmers With Equifruit!

MONTREAL, QC – Equifruit, the most “extra” Fairtrade banana company known for its dedication to ethical sourcing and innovative banana marketing, is excited to announce its first-ever appearance at the SEPC Southern Innovations Trade Show in Nashville this September. Equifruit believes in fair compensation for the hardworking farmers who grow their bananas, and their campaign message is simple: “Why Fairtrade? Farmers Gotta Get Paid!”.

“We want to dispel the myth that Fairtrade is costly. Switching to Equifruit Fairtrade bananas is more affordable than most people think—it will only cost your customers about $5 more on their grocery bill per year,” says Shelby Dwyer, Sales Manager at Equifruit.

Kim Chackal, VP of Sales and Marketing at Equifruit, adds, “Our goal is to make the conversation around Fairtrade as appetizing and loved as pop culture. With our ‘Make It Rain’ booth theme, we’re showing that the small change of switching to Equifruit Fairtrade bananas can have a big impact.”

Equifruit invites all tradeshow attendees to visit them at booth #120 to learn more about how we can make it rain for banana farmers. — because when farmers get paid fairly, everyone wins. For more information about Equifruit and its commitment to ethical fruit sourcing, visit: www.equifruit.com.

About Equifruit

Equifruit is a group of diehard believers in ethical fruit sourcing. Especially when it comes to bananas. We’re righting the wrongs of banana business history by making it fair from the start, especially for farmers. Established in 2006, Equifruit is North America’s leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer. We’re a growing produce aisle sweetheart. Stay tuned for our Global Fairtrade Banana Domination. Linkedln, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter