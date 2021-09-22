SEPC to Enhance Member Value with New Hire

MILLEN, Georgia — The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Clark Roper to its team. Roper will focus on adding value to SEPC and its members by supporting produce farmers, suppliers, buyers, and consumers and fostering positive and productive relationships with current and prospective SEPC members.

Roper brings a wealth of experience in the produce sector. Throughout his professional career, he has held various positions in the industry, encompassing sourcing, buying, and marketing produce. Most recently, Roper worked with Piggly Wiggly managing projects for the company’s IT, operations, marketing and communications departments, for which he spearheaded efforts to streamline operational processes, enhance marketing efforts, and establish strategic communications plans.

Roper holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business and Economics from Auburn University and is currently completing his Master of Business Administration at the University of Alabama.

Throughout his academic and professional career, Roper has been closely connected to SEPC. He has participated in the organization’s leadership development program STEP-UPP and currently serves on SEPC’s Board of Directors. He also serves as the STARS program chair.

“We are thrilled to welcome Clark Roper to the SEPC family in this new role,” said David Sherrod, SEPC President & CEO.” Clark has been a valuable member of our community for several years by engaging with our various programs and serving on our Board of Directors. His warmth, industry knowledge, excitement for our mission, and passion for connecting and resourcing our members make him an excellent fit for this position and our team.”

“I am passionate about the people in the produce industry and grateful for the SEPC team’s confidence in me to contribute to its members.” said Roper. “This is a dream for me, as SEPC has given me so much over the years, so now I’m looking forward to giving back to the community in a new way. The SEPC network truly feels like family, and I’m looking forward to fostering this warm and welcoming environment while providing value to our members and expanding our influence.”

Those interested in learning more about the value of the SEPC and what it can bring to their company are invited to reach out to Roper at clark@seproducecouncil.com.

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 3,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.