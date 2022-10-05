SEPC Welcomes New Chairman of the Board

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council has officially appointed its new Board of Directors Chairman for 2022-2023 – Tim Graas of Associated Wholesale Grocers. The induction of the council’s chairman was made September 23rd during the Chairman’s Dinner Dance held at SEPC’s recent Southern Innovations conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tim’s career started at the age of 16 on the retail side of the grocery industry. After spending 23 years at retail, he moved to the procurement side in 2005 where he has been with Associated Wholesale Grocers ever since. Starting as a Produce Specialist, he has progressed to his current position as Executive Director of Produce Field Procurement, overseeing the produce procurement for 9 divisions and 3,200+ member retailers.

His passion is serving his customers with the best quality produce at the best price. He enjoys the daily challenges and opportunities and friendships the produce industry brings!

“We are very excited to have Tim as our Chairman for the 2022-23 term. Tim has proven to be an integral part of our executive team these past few years and has helped shape our goals and objectives. He is a man of strong character and someone who has compassion for others. He is a true asset to the SEPC.”

~ David Sherrod, SEPC President and CEO

“I am honored to pass the gavel to Tim Graas. He is a gracious and empathetic leader and has been a key contributor to our Executive Board. His chairman’s platform on sustainability will bring many exciting and thought-provoking content to the Council’s events. I am truly looking forward to his year as SEPC Chair. Congratulations, Tim!”

~ Raina Nelson, outgoing SEPC Chairman of the Board, Westfalia Fruit

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 3,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.