Setton Farms New Seasoned Pistachio Kernels Bring the Heat

Terra Bella, CA – Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, the nation’s second-largest pistachio grower and processor, is set to expand their award-winning selection of premium pistachio kernels with two new exclusive selections: Scorpion Pepper and Raw. The full no-shell line has been upgraded to a new 5-ounce bag size, so there is even more to enjoy.

We’re bringing on the heat with our new Seasoned Kernels featuring Trinidad Scorpion Peppers. These pistachios will push your taste buds to the limit, exploding with heat without sacrificing delicious flavor. In sharp contrast, the new Raw Kernels featuring our family’s premium, all-natural California pistachios are in their purest form. With a natural green hue, this no-shell variety is absolutely perfect for snacking, baking, or cooking.

Featured in Oprah’s 2019 Favorite Things issue, the successful line includes fan-favorite Salt & Pepper, Garlic Onion (2019 1st place winner of the California Food Expo Buyers Choice Award), and Jalapeño (winner in the Clean Eating Magazine’s Clean Choice Awards Snack Category in 2020).

The premium pistachio kernel line offers retailers unique items with multiple flavors that increase the opportunity for multiple purchases per trip.

“Now is the time for retailers to add Seasoned Kernels to their selection and grab early sales in a rapidly growing segment,” said Joseph Setton, VP of Domestic Sales. Seasoned Kernels accounted for 6.2% of pistachio sales in 2020 (up from 2.5% the prior year)† representing a new category that is quickly rising to popularity.

Consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for pistachios as their go-to snack over less nutritionally dense items. Offering a variety of flavors similar to those seen with potato chips makes the swap to pistachios even easier. Unlike chips, Setton Farm’s exclusive dry-roasting seasoning process means no oil and no greasy residue for clean snacking.

“The Seasoned Kernel line is exactly what consumers are looking for when it comes to flavor, nutrition, and convenience. Not only is every serving a good source of fiber and antioxidants, it’s also a convenient source of complete plant-based protein,” said May Zhu, MBA, RDN, LDN of @nutritionhappens.

Setton Farms Premium Kernel line features a 5-ounce stand-up, resealable bag with a convenient peg hole so retailers can merchandise in any section of the store. Additionally, two pre-loaded displays are available to grab consumer attention. The attractive Raw + Seasoned, as well as all Seasoned shippers, include 60 units each. “When displayed side by side, they give consumers a wide variety of flavor options while taking up minimal floor space,” said Joseph Setton.

Giving access to a variety of SKUs is the best way to satiate the rapidly growing consumer demand for pistachios, added Joseph Setton. Setton Farms pistachios are premium quality, innovative snacks that are the right fit for every retailer ready to capture additional nut category sales.

For more information on Setton Farms, visit www.settonfarms.com and on social media: Instagram @setton_farms, Facebook @settonfarmspistachiochewybites, and Twitter @settonfarms

About Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc.

Since 1986, the Setton family has taken a hands-on approach to growing and processing America’s Best Tasting Pistachios in the Central Valley of California. As the second-largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, Setton produces pistachios that make their way to more than 60 foreign markets worldwide. Setton Farms’ pistachios are grown, processed, and packaged using renewable energy, eco-friendly practices, and proprietary techniques to offer the highest quality pistachios with a fresh-from-the-orchard taste. Setton Farms’ pistachios are also vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, and Kosher, while a select variety features the AHA Heart-Check mark.