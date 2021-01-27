Setton Farms Reports Record-Breaking Pistachio Harvest

Terra Bella, CA – The 2020 pistachio harvest wrapped up just a few months ago with the industry’s largest crop in history totaling 1,050,228,756 pounds. Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, the nation’s second largest pistachio grower and processor, also celebrated a record-breaking season.

Setton Pistachio, which is based in California’s Central Valley, has been preparing for this milestone crop for several years by implementing a synchronized approach to each aspect of growing, producing, and packing bulk and retail packaged pistachios. Through cutting-edge automation, Setton Pistachio continues to efficiently serve customers without sacrificing the superior quality of their products.

“Our team has done an amazing job coordinating our expansion and keeping us at the forefront of our industry,” said Lee Cohen, General Manager.

The increased pistachio availability, coupled with state-of-the-art facility upgrades, has given Setton Pistachio the ability to enhance retail partners’ current snack nut programs, regardless of the size.

“The large pistachio crop allows us to expand our innovative selection of premium quality products and offer retailers additional opportunities for sales,” said Joseph Setton, VP of Domestic Sales. “As a private label leader, we can facilitate new and larger scale projects to fit our customer’s needs.”

Positive store-brand sentiment has been growing steadily among consumers. The Setton sales team has responded by curating robust private label programs to be merchandised alongside Setton Farms brand value-add items. With this dual strategy, retailers can meet and even exceed shopper demand while boosting nut category sales.

Due to their numerous health benefits, phenomenal taste, and endless versatility, demand for pistachios will only increase. Setton Pistachio encourages retailers to take advantage of this record-breaking crop by reaching out to their nationwide sales team. With the highest quality pistachios, unique value-add items not available anywhere else, and eye catching displays, building a successful pistachio program is easier than ever.

About Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc.

Since 1986, the Setton family has taken a hands-on approach to growing and processing pistachios in the Central Valley of California. As the second largest pistachio processor in the United States, Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc. sustainably produces pistachios that make their way to more than 60 foreign markets. Using proprietary techniques, the Setton Farms brand offers the highest quality pistachios with a fresh-from-the-orchard taste.

In addition to producing America’s Best Tasting Pistachios, the Setton Farms brand has created a wide array of value add items such as Dry Roasted Seasoned Pistachio Kernels, Pistachio Chewy Bites, and Premium Nut Blends. Most recently, they added three varieties to their dark chocolate line: Dark Chocolate Pistachios + Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Almonds, and Dark Chocolate Nut Blend.

Setton Farms pistachio products are sold in stores nationwide, including Menards, Kroger, Wegmans, Lunds & Byerlys, Woodmans, Shoprite, Winco, Lidl, Bed Bath & Beyond, Albertson/Shaws, At Home, and online at Amazon.com.

For more information on Setton Farms, visit www.settonfarms.com or follow on social media: Instagram @setton_farms, Facebook @settonfarmspistachiochewybites, and Twitter @settonfarms